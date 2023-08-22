The Cynthiana fire chief’s office has not changed much in the last month. The same beat up leather chair sits behind the typical old wooden desk in the front corner of the fire station.
Large windows overlook E Pleasant Street as light flows in to coat the face of the office’s inhabitants. For the past 15 years, the worn leather chair has only embraced one man. That changed on Friday, Aug. 4.
“It took me four days before I sat in this chair,” Cynthiana Fire Chief Bob Chaffee said. “Everything was his. For the first four days, this was his chair still.”
Chaffee took over the mantle of chief after the retirement of Jay Sanders on July 31. Chaffee has spent his entire life surrounded by the fire service. His father, cousin and uncle all held officer positions in their respective departments.
“From the time I was two to the time I was 18 or 19, I was either helping them do stuff or I was the victim,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee began his own career in the fire service in 2007 as a recruit at the Paris Fire Department in Paris, Ky. The only recruit in his class, Chaffee said his 16 week recruitment quickly turned into what he called “Bob training.”
Through late nights, repetitive drills and countless practical jokes, Chaffee learned the meaning of brotherhood. After serving as a firefighter in Paris for six years, he decided to look for a change of scenery.
Chaffee took a leap of faith and turned in his two weeks notice before he had been offered a new position. Having not heard back from the Cynthiana department, Chaffee planned to return to factory work.
Before he stepped foot into another factory, Chaffee got a call from Jay Sanders, offering him a position at the Cynthiana Fire Department. He called the moment “life changing.”
“This is the type of fire department I grew up in,” Chaffee said. “I never wanted to be an officer. I just wanted to be a firefighter and I wanted to be on that big red fire truck and I want to go in and put the fire out. As things went, (Sanders) kind of herded me along like one of his dogs and eventually I became lieutenant.”
When Sanders announced his retirement, the city acted quickly to find the next department leader. Chaffee never planned to find himself in the new role, but his brothers at the department wanted him to step up.
He spoke to every officer individually to make sure his leadership could make a positive difference for the station. With his friends’ support, Chaffee submitted his application for chief.
Chaffee never aimed to be chief but, in discussion with his team, he realized the change proved to be quite necessary.
“We do things a little different,” Chaffee said. “I was really scared that if somebody came out and changed the whole demeanor of this department — even if they thought it was for the good — it would be bad. It would run people off, and they would feel like caged rats.”
The city officially hired Chaffee as the next department leader in October 2022. He spent the next nine months training at the right hand of Sanders, hoping to condense 28 years of knowledge into nine months of training.
Once he decided to apply for the promotion, Chaffee said he has never regretted or second guessed his decision. He wants to be the best chief he can to provide for his firefighters and the city.
Through his demeanor, Chaffee makes it very evident that he cares deeply for his friends at the department. As an officer, he has found himself with a great weight laying on his shoulders.
“Since I became an officer … I’ve got this whole prayer that I say before I get to the stop sign on Elmarch (Avenue), praying for (my firefighters),” Chaffee said. “Now, I’ve got all their lives in my hands. If I make the wrong call, or I don’t have the right tool — I’ve got to go see their wives.”
With his new role comes new responsibilities — and a lot of paperwork. Lacking a desktop computer, Chaffee said he prefers to use pen and paper to get the job done.
Chaffee has already found himself itching to get back on the engine. His plan for the department is to build on the progress Sanders made over his career.
“I want to take everything that Chief Sanders did and just elevate it even higher. Bring a little bit of new into it,” Chaffee said. “Chief (Sanders) has gotten us here, and our job now is to go even higher. I believe with the help of my guys, we can escalate this department to new heights.”
