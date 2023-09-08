Maiden City Brewing Company will soft open their new location in the Cynthiana-Harrison County Business Park this evening from 3-11 p.m.
The new facility hosts more space than the old suite on E Pike Street, which the owners hope will create a more welcoming space with a larger variety of potential uses. Austin Dacci, co-owner of Maiden City Brewing Company, said the local focus of the company separates them from large industrial competitors such as Bud Light.
"We are a small commercial brewery making local beer here in Cynthiana," Dacci said. "Beer is one of the oldest beverages in the world, so it's a craft that's been around for a long time. Beer comes from malted barley so we just happen to be located right next door to the only local maltery in the state."
Tonights event will feature beer served from the Maiden City Brewery mobile trailers in front of the building, live music and food from Boogie and B's Cookin'.
The company is awaiting one final inspection before hosting their grand opening, which Dacci said they hope to have next weekend.
The new facility hosts a taproom, tables, a kitchen, private event space, outdoor stage and a back area where beer is made on site. Dacci said from start to glass, the production of beer takes about two weeks.
With the upgraded facility, Maiden City Brewing Company will be making seven barrel batches rather than the previous two barrel batches. Dacci said the keg equivalent is moving from four keg batches to 14 keg batches.
Co-owner Bill Gibson said the smaller system created challenges for breaking into distribution, which is why the company moved to a larger space.
In October, the new site will offer food options, for which the company has secured the talents of the local JoJo Hinton.
Dacci, Gibson and other co-owner Keith Slone welcomed their first full time employee to help oversee the operation of the new location.
Morgan Zink will act as head manager, and said she hopes to spread the Maiden City name beyond Cynthiana by positioning the brewery as "a place where tourism looks to happen."
"I am most excited to see the growth because while we were good and we had a good following, we were very limited with what we were able to do at the smaller location," Zink said. "I have big anticipations that this will be the kind of place that people talk about when they come through Kentucky."
