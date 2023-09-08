Maiden City Brewing Company will soft open their new location in the Cynthiana-Harrison County Business Park this evening from 3-11 p.m.

The new facility hosts more space than the old suite on E Pike Street, which the owners hope will create a more welcoming space with a larger variety of potential uses. Austin Dacci, co-owner of Maiden City Brewing Company, said the local focus of the company separates them from large industrial competitors such as Bud Light. 

