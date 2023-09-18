Local musicians adorned the historic Aeolian Music Hall with the sounds of original music on Thursday, Sept. 14, as a part of the Heartstrings Songwriters Circle.
Heartstrings host Trish Torline welcomed the audience to the upper level of Rohs Opera House with a brief history of the music hall. She said at one time, “anybody who’s anybody” coming through town made a detour to play in the quaint facility. She praised current leadership for looking to continue that tradition.
“There's alot of great singers and songwriters and musicians that are local, and they write really good music and they sing really well. They're artists in their own right,” Torline said. “Just because they're not on the radio or playing Rupp Arena doesn't mean that they're not worth listening to.”
As she introduced the night's line up, Torline praised the diversity in styles represented on the stage. All three musicians accompanied singing with the strum of an acoustic guitar, but the difference in styles remained palpable.
Ralph Reeseman, a Georgetown resident, said alot of his music style came from his childhood in Eastern Kentucky. He opened the night with an original song he wrote called 'Number Nine.'
“My music is from back home,” Reeseman said. “I grew up up a holler, and I tell everybody I call my music Appalachian blues. I've got a little bit of a Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers kind of vibe … I love to tell stories. I'm a storyteller as far as my writing.”
Later in the night, Reeseman recalled being graced by strike of inspiration follwing a conversation with his wife. After toying with a song for 13 years, his wife put the pieces together for him by sharing words of excitement for the start of a family.
“Lordy day I about choked on a chicken leg,” he said.
Jacqueline Hurst, from Cynthiana, sat next to Reeseman on the stage. To introduce her music, she told the audience of her childhood surrounded by music.
Her parents furnished their home with a stage to encourage showmanship from Hurst and her siblings, an effort not made in vain. She said her love for music can most definitely be attributed to her parents' support.
“Mom always danced around and sang in the kitchen every time she cooked. So I've loved music for a long time,” Hurst said. “The first song I wrote, I swear I was like five, and it was at my aunt Mary's house ‘cause she had an acoustic piano. It was a very dramatic ballad called ‘Aunt Mary’s House.’ ”
The first song she sang on Thursday, titled ‘Van Halen Van,’ drew inspiration from her dad’s love of classic rock and all the time she spent with her siblings singing in the car.
The final musician of the night, Scott Whiddon, shyed away from a long introduction.
“We’ll keep it short, my name is Scott Whiddon I live in Lexington, Kentucky, I'm originally from South Carolina,” Whiddon said. “My dad always said it was a good time for a waltz.”
Whiddon also told the audience his last name is a Gaelic verb, meaning to be nimble and silent - attributes he insisted did not describe himself. Later in the evening, Whiddon ventured to a short physics lesson to summarize the inspiration of another song.
“If you asked a particle physicist to explain string theory to you, he would say to imagine a string from one end of the room to the other, and to imagine a bug walking on it,” Whiddon said. “It would take a very long time for the bug to get from one end to the other. Now if you asked a particle physicist to explain time travel to you, he would say imagine that string folded in half, and the bug jumped from one end to the other. And somehow we got to this song.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.