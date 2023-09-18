heartstrings

Ralph Reeseman and Jacqueline Hurst look at each other before the songwriters cirle begins on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Rohs Opera House Aeolian Music Hall. 

 Kendall Staton

Local musicians adorned the historic Aeolian Music Hall with the sounds of original music on Thursday, Sept. 14, as a part of the Heartstrings Songwriters Circle.

Heartstrings host Trish Torline welcomed the audience to the upper level of Rohs Opera House with a brief history of the music hall. She said at one time, “anybody who’s anybody” coming through town made a detour to play in the quaint facility. She praised current leadership for looking to continue that tradition.

