The Harrison County Amateur Radio Club has been very active in recent months with various educational and informative events being held in the area.
Keith Clifford, secretary and treasurer or the organization, said, “It all began in June with the go bag and go box display at Flat Run Veterans Park”.
In the amateur radio world, these setups are used to provide emergency communications during times of need. They consist of fully functional radio systems contained in various types of enclosures. This allows an operator to have everything they need to set up an operating communications station within minutes. Many of the club member’s go kits were on display and some were being operated from the park.
Members were able to explain what their arrangement consisted of and how it functioned. This event allowed members and visitors the opportunity to develop ideas to construct and improve these crucial kits in the future.
On June 24-25, the American Radio Relay League hosted Summer Field Day. This is an annual event and is considered both preparation for emergency communications and a contest. The club held this event at Flat Run Veterans Park with many members and non- members in attendance.
The club set up two pop-up tents near the walking trail and operated for two days making contacts all over the world. Radios were in operation roughly 24 hours nonstop and a lot was learned regarding portable antenna setup and how to optimize equipment in a field portable configuration.
Fast forward to the club’s July 15 very high frequency (VHF) 2-meter contest. This scenario-based contest turned out to be very much enjoyed by all participants. The scenario included a major storm striking Harrison and surrounding counties. Flooding, tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds were rampant.
Contestants were asked to deploy with both portable and mobile radio units and make “damage report” contacts throughout the region at five road mile intervals. Clifford remarked that expectations were far exceeded due to great participation, fast paced operations and a more than realistic scenario due to ongoing major rains that occurred during the contest causing localized flash flooding.
The flooding forced some operators to have to turn around and take alternate routes during the event. Hundreds of simulated damage reports were made and we had operators who joined us from Fayette and Clark counties as well.
In August, the club operated a special event station at the annual Cynthiana Rod Run. The purpose of a special event station is to have amateur radio operators set up communications systems to publicize various events. Several club members set up equipment in the Railroad Avenue parking lot during the event and made nearly 70 contacts in the United States and Canada. Custom-made QSL cards were offered to all contacts made. QSL cards are used to verify that the contact was completed, and many operators collect these cards.
Clifford noted that the club is exactly what an amateur radio club should be.
“We don’t have monthly meetings just for the sake of meeting. We have pertinent and meaningful activities that advance the hobby while trying to encourage new members to get their FCC license and join us. I’m hoping in the future we can continue this amazing journey,” he said.
Coming up, the club has a Parks on the Air event at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park in October and a balloon launch that can be tracked by radio as it hopefully circles the globe.
Amateur radio as a hobby and pursuit never discriminates, the club has a member that is ten years old. We encourage and have both male and female members. Everyone is welcome to join, and the club can help guide participants to their first level of licensure.
HCARC meets on the third Friday of the month currently on Leono’s patio as weather permits. If you want further information, please e-mail kcliffy541@gmail.com and the club will send you an introductory packet.
