There’s one more Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Summer Concert Series event to take place and it will happen on Friday night, Aug. 11, again on Court Street.
This SCS event will feature three musicians, all with a local flavor. The event will get started one hour earlier than usual, with kick-off at 6 p.m.
Americas Perkins will take the stage first. She will play for one hour and will be followed by Connor Whitaker, who will play from 7-8 p.m. The last to perform will be Trudy Sosbe Rose, who will play from 8-9 p.m.
The only change for this SCS event is the starting time. Everything else will remain the same as previous SCS events. There will be food and drink vendors, as well as some arts and crafts vendors.
Once again, the primary sponsor of this edition of the Summer Concert Series will be Field and Main Bank. This week, the Kids Zone will be sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation.
There is no charge for attending the event, other than adults needing to purchase a $5 adult drink bracelet.
SCS-goers are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as no seating is provided.
