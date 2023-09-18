The Kentucky Derby will celebrate its 150th race in the upcoming year with art commissioned from a Cynthiana artist.
Wylie Caudill created two pieces of art for promotion of the 150th derby, which will take place May 4, 2024. The first is currently on display at Churchill Downs and features colorful roses, the derby trophy and the iconic twin peaks of the race track. The second will be featured on a commemorative Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle and will be unveiled next year, closer to derby day.
“To be a kid from Cynthiana, and not some kid from LA or New York who grew up in liberal art schools or whatever, I think it's so exciting to get to bring this back to Cynthiana, Kentucky,” he said.
Woodford Reserve, presenters of the Kentucky Derby, reached out about the commissioned art work in January, according to Caudill. After months of brainstorming and workshopping in collaboration with the commissioning groups, Caudill’s design reached its final draft on Aug. 4.
He had a mere 11 days to paint the entire commission before his deadline.
He said the two paintings are “very cohesive in nature” and called them his “twin children” that he loves equally.
In terms of the already unveiled piece, Caudill’s favorite part is the amount of color Woodford Reserve let him add, specifically in the roses that envelop the painting.
Caudill said he is excited to be a part of the derby phenomenon and looks forward to soaking in the rest of the season.
“The Kentucky Derby isn’t just this one time sporting event, it's a culture year round,” he said. “I mean, it’s only September and it's already the kick off to the road to the derby.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.