The Kentucky Derby will celebrate its 150th race in the upcoming year with art commissioned from a Cynthiana artist.

Wylie Caudill created two pieces of art for promotion of the 150th derby, which will take place May 4, 2024. The first is currently on display at Churchill Downs and features colorful roses, the derby trophy and the iconic twin peaks of the race track. The second will be featured on a commemorative Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle and will be unveiled next year, closer to derby day.

