Children and families crowded the Cynthiana-Harrision County Public Library Thursday morning to celebrate the start of the yearly summer reading program.
Participants enjoyed face paint, balloon animals, scavenger hunts, inflatables and other activities as everyone rang in the start of summer reading. The summer reading challenge began on June 1 and will end on August 1.
Read a book, fill out a reading log and be entered to win prizes.
