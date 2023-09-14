As were the guys with the muscle cars in the 1970s who showed them off, polished them, took them to car shows, and even named them, so it was with horse owners in the 1800s and early 1900s.

This month, the Harrison County Historical Society will present a PowerPoint presentation at the Cynthiana Cynthiana Christian Church on Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. on the Horses and Horse Owners of the 1800s and Early 1900s of Harrison County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.