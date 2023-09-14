As were the guys with the muscle cars in the 1970s who showed them off, polished them, took them to car shows, and even named them, so it was with horse owners in the 1800s and early 1900s.
This month, the Harrison County Historical Society will present a PowerPoint presentation at the Cynthiana Cynthiana Christian Church on Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. on the Horses and Horse Owners of the 1800s and Early 1900s of Harrison County.
Did you know that there was a Fair Ground with a race track, that had a seating capacity of 5,000 ? Also, the 1880 Kentucky Derby winner was from Harrison County. For many years, Harrison County was the breeding ground of winning Saddlebred and Thoroughbred horses, from Edgewater Pike, to Poindexter, to Old Lair Pike, the Handy Farm, and so many others throughout the county.
Don’t miss out on this special PowerPoint presentation, full of somewhat hard to find pictures. We hope to make it Facebook Live. Come learn of our history. Free to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.