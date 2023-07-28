Director of the Cynthiana-Harrison County Economic Development Authority Garnett Furnish appeared before the Harrison County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, July 25, to give his quarterly report.
Furnish said that a large business is looking to relocate to the Industrial Park, located between US 62 West and Connorsville Pike.
“The biggest obstacle to overcome is to run natural gas lines to the park,” he said. “That company will not be able to move to the park without having Columbia Gas providing service to the site.”
He said the total cost of tapping onto an existing gas line and running it to where it is needed at the Industrial Park will be $2,366,000.
The City of Cynthiana and the Harrison County Fiscal Court will both be charged $532,500, if and when the deal is approved.
Furnish also said the owner of the old Lewis Hunter Distillery, located just across the bridge at Lair Station, is in the process of razing the existing building and may consider opening up another distillery. He and the owner are looking at possible grant money from KCED to offset the cost of taking down the existing structure.
He also said that CHEDA is looking into purchasing 60 more acres of land, not contiguous with the existing industrial park. That land is located on the by-pass, just off the White Oak Pike intersection.
“The cost of making that purchase will be about $1 million,” he said. “That includes $550,000 for the land, $350,000 for paved roadways and $100,000 for geotechs and testing. It will give us more options for businesses that want to relocate to Cynthiana.”
Furnish said that the Authority is looking at possible KPDI grants to offset the cost of purchasing and developing the land. He said the turn-around time on getting grants approved is roughly one year.
Furnish told the court that Harvesting the Holidays will be located once again at Harrison Square on Saturday, Nov. 4.
He also told the court that the old Save-A-Lot building and the car wash, located in the shopping center behind Lee’s Famous Recipe, is in the process of being torn down. Due to potential flooding issues, Furnish is not sure if any new building will be put there. He indicated that if something is built there, it would have to be elevated by several feet and thinks the accompanying cost would be prohibitive.
In other court action on Tuesday night:
*County Judge-Executive Jason Marshall informed the court that the property acquisition of a former tobacco warehouse, and separate building in front of the warehouse, located on US 27, just north of town, is on-going.
The cost of the purchase, if accepted by the court, will be $1.6 million. Marshall said the long-range plans are to convert the warehouse into a facility to be used by Parks and Recreation for indoor sports and baseball/softball hitting cages. If the purchase does take place, it will give Parks and Recreation a wide swath of land that extends from Oddville Avenue to US 27 North, which includes all of Flat Run Veterans Park.
“That is well down the road,” Marshall said. “If we make the purchase, we will use the rental income to pay of the mortgage in 10-15 years.”
He said space in the warehouse and the adjoining building are currently being rented by two different tenants, to the tune of about $8,500 per month.
*The court accepted a recommendation presented by former magistrate Sam Pierce to essentially keep all the magistral districts the same.
A committee comprised of Pierce, Mike Aldridge, Pat Barnes and Linda Barnes met twice to determine if any magistral district lines needed to be shifted.
After each 10-year census, the court looks at the movement of the population in Harrison County to make sure each district has approximately the same number of people.
Pierce said the only recommendation is to do away with one precinct and have it absorbed into another.
“Really, the only recommendation we have is to eliminate the Licking Valley precinct and have it absorbed by the Extension Office precinct,” Pierce said.
*The court was informed that the county will no longer include Honeysuckle Lane as a county-maintained roadway. They were told that only one land-owner lives on that lane.
*The court approved the hiring of Jaxson Zink as a part-time animal shelter laborer. His pay will be $10 per hour, effective from July 15.
*Marshall said that the City of Cynthiana will maintain the roads and the round-a-bout associated with the construction of the new high school, which is set to open for the 2025-26 school year, at the earliest.
*Marshall informed the court that Zach Mastin will begin work as the Assistant Recreation Director, on Monday, July 31.
*Magistrate Stan Lemons said the Shropshire Animal Shelter is 100% full and that a half-price special on the cost of adopting a pet dog or cat is still on-going.
*Marshall said that B-Dry submitted a bid on eliminating moisture and possible mold in the basement of the Courthouse. The court apporved a bid of $13,000 from B-Dry.
