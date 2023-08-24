Car traffic from Old Lair Road to US 27, at Lair Station, will be temporarily halted, until at least Spring of 2024, while bridge work is being done.

The venerable concrete, one-lane bridge, that spans the South Fork of the Licking River at Lair Station will soon be replaced by a brand-new two-lane bridge.

