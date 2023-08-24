Car traffic from Old Lair Road to US 27, at Lair Station, will be temporarily halted, until at least Spring of 2024, while bridge work is being done.
The venerable concrete, one-lane bridge, that spans the South Fork of the Licking River at Lair Station will soon be replaced by a brand-new two-lane bridge.
According to Brian Donnelley, branch manager for District 6 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new bridge, along with a revamped portion of Old Lair Road that will lead to the new bridge, should be completed by May 2024.
“The terms of the contract state that the bridge should be completed by the end of April, 2024,” Donnelley said.
Both the demolition of the current bridge and the construction of the new bridge are being done by Frederick & May Construction Company.
All told, the cost to tear down the old bridge, build the new bridge and re-route a portion of Old Lair Road comes to $2,835,708.98.
Donnelley said design plans to replace the Lair Station Bridge, which was originally built in 1925, have been in the works since 2018.
“The replacement of the old bridge is a part of a six-year plan, concerning bridges,” he said. “That bridge has been downgraded the last several years, as far as the load it can bear. It needs to be replaced.”
Harrison County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Harry Burchett, said the new bridge will alleviate a little stress, concerning future bus routes for the school district.
“Buses have not been allowed to cross the current bridge for several years now,” said Burchett, who has been the leader of the school district for four years. “The new bridge will give us more options, as far as our bus routes are concerned.”
Burchett said the new high school should be ready to be occupied for the 2026-27 school year, but the elementary schools probably will not move to the Hilltop until the following school year.
“We shouldn’t see much difference in traffic flow at all for that first year,” he said. “We don’t think there will be a traffic flow problem after that first year, either. There won’t be any more students on the Hilltop then, than there are now. We’re just relocating the high school.”
Burchett said the finals designs for the new high school and the new area technology center should be finalized by November of this year. He said bidding for the construction of the high school will begin at that point.
Burchett said there are plans to upgrade athletic facilities, but those plans are contingent on how much money will be available, after the bids come in.
He believes there might be some growing pains, concerning the increased volume of traffic on the Hilltop, after the dust settles and the entire school district is relocated there.
But contingencies have been put in place that will hopefully solve those issues.
Plans are in the works for a new round-about to be built in the area of the Webster Avenue entrance to Southside Elementary and the Harrison County Middle School.
Another access road will also be built from the Hilltop to New Lair Road, with the design to alleviate some expected heavier traffic when the entire school district moves.
That access road will allow traffic to exit the Hilltop, especially from the new high school, onto New Lair Road. The road will lead from the front of the new high school and will eventually come out on New Lair, between the existing trailer park and the old Grede Perm Cast factory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.