If you’re like many homeowners, or renters, you probably have several items stored in your abode that just can’t easily be discarded.
Half empty cans of paint, oil, solvents, sealants, aerosol cans, brake fluids, etc., or any other item that might be deemed to be hazardous, are often not allowed to be picked up on weekly garbage truck runs.
The Harrison County Conservation District has stepped up and now a day has been set aside for citizens of Harrison County to dispose of almost all household/hazardous waste items.
On Sept. 23, Harrison County citizens will be able to take those pesky household items to the County Barn from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The County Barn is located less than a stone’s throw from the intersection of US 27 and Connersville Pike.
Only certain items will be collected on Sept. 23 and some restrictions will apply.
The following items will NOT be allowed to be brought in.for collection:
* Appliances, fertilizer, medications or tires.
Items that WILL be accepted include:
*aerosol cans, ammonia, antifreeze (NO mixtures), arts and crafts supplies, batteries (all types), bleaches, brake fluid, cleaning chemicals, creosote, drain cleaners, engine and radiator cleaners and flushes, corrosives and flammables (fuel, kerosene, etc.), E-scraps (computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, cell phones, etc.), herbicides and pesticides (two gallon/two pounds only), ink cartridges and toner, insect spray, light bulbs (all types), mercury, metal polish, moth balls, muriatic acid, oil (used motor, hydraulic, transmission, and brake fluids), Paint (10 can limit) and thinner or cleaner, propane tanks, Pool chemicals, rodent killers, rust preventatives, sealants, solvents, televisions (limit of one per vehicle; flat screen only, no CRT TVs) and wood preservatives and strippers.
This is a free service, but each person who utilizes this service must fill out a form, ahead of time. That form can be found in this issue of the Cynthiana Democrat.
