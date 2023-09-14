The 2nd Annual Honey Festival, hosted by the Licking Valley Honey Bee Society, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Cynthiana.
Honey, perhaps nature’s most perfect food, will be the focal point of the festival. Local and area beekeepers will have the opportunity to submit their honey for a tasting competition.
Registration for submitting honey will begin at 9 a.m. and will close at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Vendors will be able to check in at 8 a.m., with the festival officially set to begin at 9 a.m. The festival will conclude that evening at 6 p.m.
This year’s festival will again include a pageant with age groups from toddlers to adult represented. Like last year, the theme will be all things honey bees.
Registration for the pageant will begin at 10 a.m., with the pageant starting at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced immediately following the pageant.
A 5K race will also be a part of this year’s festival. The Honeybee Hustle will have registration for the race beginning at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 9:30 a.m.
At 9 a.m., registration for a Bake-off Competition will begin. Winners will be announced at noon.
There will be three different performances at this year’s festival. Jarrod Biddle will perform at 10 a.m., The HarriCyn Witches will perform their dances at 12:15 p.m., Robin Gasset will take the stage at 1:15p.m. and Cedar Valley Bluegrass will perform from 4-6 p.m.
Through the course of the day, there will also be a couple of educational presentations.
Rick Sutton will give a talk at 11 a.m and at 2 p.m. His talks will be about getting started in the bee keeping business.
For those who want to find out more about bee keeping, the Licking Valley Honey Bee Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at the Extension Office. The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and generally last until 8 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and the seven-member board of directors encourage those interested in beginning in the bee keeping business to attend.
