Honey Festival

Anthony Ecklar, of Ecklar Farms, is a member of the Licking Valley Honey Bee Society and won last year’s honey tasting contest. Here are samples of the honey his bees produced last year.

 Lee Kendall

The 2nd Annual Honey Festival, hosted by the Licking Valley Honey Bee Society, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Cynthiana.

Honey, perhaps nature’s most perfect food, will be the focal point of the festival. Local and area beekeepers will have the opportunity to submit their honey for a tasting competition.

