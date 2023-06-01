HMH Health Fair on Thursday, June 1

Harrison Memorial Hospital is spearheading a Harrison County Health Fair, that will be held at the Harrison County Middle School gymnasium, Thursday, June 1, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will be the first Health Fair, since before the COVID pandemic hit a few years back.
Parking for the event will be in the parking lot behind the school. The entrance to the Health Fair will be the rear doors of the middle school, above the parking lot.
There will be free testing and free screenings for a variety of health care issues, including blood pressure; blood tests for cholesterol, triglycerides (fasting required), blood sugar and thyroid-stimulating hormone; BMI screening for both adults and children; body fat analysis; diabetes risk screening; height and weight measurements; kidney disease screening; osteoporosis screening for women over 40; pulse oximetry; stroke risk assessment; skin cancer spot screening; vision screening and cardiac risk assessment.
Healthcare professionals will be available to answer your health-related questions. There will be more than 20 exhibits and additional screenings available.
This event is open to everyone. It is not exclusive to just Harrison County residents.
Lab results for all tests and screenings will be posted on the HMHmyhealth patient portal, or you may contact HMH’s Health Information Department to request a printed version.
The health fair is sponsored by HMH, the Harrison County Extension Office, the UK Gill Heart and Vascular Institute Affiliate Network, the UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network, the Harrison County School District and the WEDCO District Health Department.
