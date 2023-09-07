Hearstrings

Heartstrings is a quaint storytellers-style singer songwriter concert that features local and regional musicians.

Another Heartstrings performance will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the historic Aeolian Hall, located upstairs at the Rohs Opera House.

Trish Torline has spearheaded the effort to bring local and regional singer-songwriters to Cynthiana on a regular basis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.