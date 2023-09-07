Another Heartstrings performance will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the historic Aeolian Hall, located upstairs at the Rohs Opera House.
Trish Torline has spearheaded the effort to bring local and regional singer-songwriters to Cynthiana on a regular basis.
The second Thursday of every month, a new group of performers play their original work at what the owners of the opera house believe to be the oldest theater in Kentucky, that is still in operation.
“Monthly, we feature three or four singer/songwriters from central Kentucky and southern Ohio,” said one of those owners, James Smith.
Smith said the venue is quaint with outstanding acoustics and is made possible through the support of three sponsors.
“We have three sponsors that make the program possible,” Smith said. “Wehr Construction, the Cynthiana Arts Council and Trudi Sosbe Rose Acoustic have all stepped up to make this a really good event.”
Smith said the cost to attend is on a “pay what you can” basis, although typically patrons will pay $10.
September’s artists will be Jacqueline Uhles Hurst, Scott Whiddon and Ralph Reeseman.
“This is a very intimate experience, much different than hearing these artists at a bar or with their full bands,” Smith said. “At this event, it is the songs that are the stars and the artists connect with the audience by sharing their inspirations and stories behind their music.”
Concessions and a bar are available for those who attend, including a special charcuterie board, for two, that can be pre-ordered when tickets are purchased.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.rohsoperahouse.com, or at the door. The charcuterie board will only be available through pre-purchased tickets.
