Bowling Green — Each year, ten water and wastewater utilities are announced during Kentucky Rural Water Association’s (KRWA) Member Appreciation Breakfast as Wooden Bucket finalists and honored for their outstanding service during the past year.
Dr. Thomas Carew, State Director, USDA-Rural Development, was on hand to present all the honorees with plaques of recognition. Utilities honored included: Barbourville Utilities; Cannonsburg Water District; City of Cynthiana; City of Eddyville; Hardin County Water District #2; Harrison County Water Association; City of Leitchfield; Letcher County Water District; Morgan County Water District; and City of Morganfield.
From this list one utility is singled out to receive Rural Water’s highest honor, the prestigious Wooden Bucket Award.
The Wooden Bucket Award is presented to a water and/or wastewater utility that has made substantial and lasting improvements in providing high levels of customer service and high-quality drinking water and wastewater services in its community. Also included in the list of achievements are having shown exceptional efforts in meeting the needs of their communities, enhancing their operations, and complying with regulatory requirements. While Morgan County Water District was named as the utility most deserving of this year’s Wooden Bucket Award, it is a great honor for Harrison County Water Association to be named among the ten finalists!
The Awards Ceremony was held during KRWA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition, Aug. 28-30, at the Galt House Hotel & Suites in Louisville, Kentucky celebrating 44 years of Helping Utilities … Help Themselves. Over 800 representatives of Kentucky’s public drinking water and wastewater utilities gathered for this annual event which provides attendees great opportunities to network with their peers, tour Kentucky’s largest exhibition of products and services available to public utilities and hear from informed speakers on issues impacting the water industry.
