HCWA honored by USDA

Pictured, back row, from left, are Russ Rose KRWA CEO, J. Frank Marsh HCWA President, Thomas Carew USDA, Scott Young KRWA executive director. Front row, from left, are Cindy Traylor HCWA office Manager, Patti Hanna HCWA director, Nathan Fields HCWA General Manager.

Bowling Green — Each year, ten water and wastewater utilities are announced during Kentucky Rural Water Association’s (KRWA) Member Appreciation Breakfast as Wooden Bucket finalists and honored for their outstanding service during the past year.

Dr. Thomas Carew, State Director, USDA-Rural Development, was on hand to present all the honorees with plaques of recognition. Utilities honored included: Barbourville Utilities; Cannonsburg Water District; City of Cynthiana; City of Eddyville; Hardin County Water District #2; Harrison County Water Association; City of Leitchfield; Letcher County Water District; Morgan County Water District; and City of Morganfield.

