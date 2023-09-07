The following is a list of gross wages for employees of Harrison County Schools for the fiscal year 2022-2023 obtained through two open records requests. The first, submitted on Aug. 23, and responded to on Aug. 30. The second, submitted on Aug. 30, and responded to on Aug. 31.
The first report obtained by the Democrat listed the name and wages earned for each employee for fiscal year 23. The wage report for the school district is an open record, and therefore can be requested by anyone.
The second report obtained by the Democrat listed the name, position title and gross wages earned for each employee for fiscal year 23, which is also an open record and can be requested by anyone.
The Democrat Staff decided to publish this report to make public information more easily accessible to our readers. For the safety and integrity of Harrison County Schools employees, our staff made the decision to exclude names from publication.
The report is organized alphabetically by position, and then from highest gross wage to lowest.
To request the full public record including names of each employee, contact the Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY SCHOOLS WAGE REPORT FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023Academic program consultant $93,005.76
Academic program consultant $56,086.08
Academic program consultant $54,211.11
Account clerk I $47,458.20
Accounting manager $76,448.85
Assistant coach II $1,200.00
Band para $2,330.00
Barton tutor $4,050.00
Bus driver $44,949.30
Bus driver $34,214.12
Bus driver $30,575.60
Bus driver $28,646.34
Bus driver $25,487.86
Bus driver $22,122.40
Bus driver $20,653.60
Bus driver $18,428.60
Bus driver $17,252.88
Bus driver $16,877.95
Bus driver $16,705.57
Bus driver $16,697.84
Bus driver $16,575.95
Bus driver $16,517.68
Bus driver $16,442.72
Bus driver $16,225.48
Bus driver $16,119.00
Bus driver $15,955.94
Bus driver $15,835.65
Bus driver $15,740.48
Bus driver $14,539.68
Bus driver $14,112.16
Bus driver $14,084.48
Bus driver $14,075.04
Bus driver $13,853.36
Bus driver $13,636.88
Bus driver $13,573.36
Bus driver $11,213.67
Bus driver $10,842.73
Bus driver $8,756.50
Bus driver $7,481.09
Bus driver $7,343.80
Bus driver $6,971.17
Bus driver $4,601.65
Bus monitor $14,886.96
Bus monitor $9,129.20
Bus monitor $8,968.80
Bus monitor — exceptional child $13,241.28
Bus monitor — exceptional child $10,204.30
Bus monitor — exceptional child $9,755.72
Bus monitor — exceptional child $9,638.27
Bus monitor/custodian $21,305.31
Central office secretary I $31,353.60
Coach — golf head coach $2,800.00
Coach — high school assistant archery coach $1,400.00
Coach — high school assistant archery coach $500.00
Coach — high school assistant archery coach $500.00
Coach — high school assistant archery coach $500.00
Coach — high school assistant baseball coach $2,400.00
Coach — high school assistant baseball coach $1,100.00
Coach — high school assistant baseball coach $1,000.00
Coach — high school assistant baseball coach $1,000.00
Coach — high school assistant football $3,925.00
Coach — high school assistant football $3,200.00
Coach — high school assistant football $2,750.00
Coach — high school assistant football $2,750.00
Coach — high school assistant football $1,000.00
Coach — high school assistant football $875.00
Coach — high school assistant football $850.00
Coach — high school assistant girls track $500.00
Coach — high school assistant softball $2,000.00
Coach — high school assistant softball $1,500.00
Coach — high school assistant softball $800.00
Coach — high school assistant speech $500.00
Coach — high school assistant track $1,325.00
Coach — high school assistant volleyball $1,325.00
Coach — high school assistant wrestling $1,300.00
Coach — high school assistant wrestling $700.00
Coach — high school bowling head $1,600.00
Coach — high school boys assistant basketball $1,800.00
Coach — high school boys assistant basketball $1,677.05
Coach — high school boys assistant soccer $1,700.00
Coach — high school cheerleading assistant $1,000.00
Coach — high school girls assistant basketball $2,900.00
Coach — high school girls assistant soccer $1,450.00
Coach — high school girls assistant soccer $725.00
Coach — high school girls assistant soccer $725.00
Coach — high school girls head soccer $4,500.00
Coach — high school head baseball $14,017.35
Coach — high school head cheerleading $3,500.00
Coach — high school head speech $1,700.00
Coach — high school head volleyball $4,048.00
Coach — high school soccer head $4,500.00
Coach — middle school assistant football $1,200.00
Coach — middle school assistant football $1,075.00
Coach — middle school assistant football $875.00
Coach — middle school assistant football $850.00
Coach — middle school basketball assistant $2,650.00
Coach — middle school football head $2,900.00
Coach — middle school volleyball head $1,987.50
Community relations specialist $25,868.88
Community relations specialist $3,215.52
Cook/baker $22,968.24
Cook/baker $22,508.58
Cook/baker $21,919.68
Cook/baker $20,678.88
Cook/baker $20,435.67
Cook/baker $20,174.16
Cook/baker $19,889.95
Cook/baker $19,152.76
Cook/baker $17,613.84
Cook/baker $17,497.44
Cook/baker $17,399.49
Cook/baker $17,229.36
Cook/baker $16,990.64
Cook/baker $16,899.45
Cook/baker $16,781.04
Cook/baker $16,244.81
Cook/baker $15,346.19
Cook/Baker $14,776.16
Cook/baker $14,762.80
Cook/baker $14,229.71
Cook/baker $14,184.71
Cook/baker $14,120.40
Cook/baker $13,834.80
Cook/baker $13,209.95
Cook/baker $4,914.03
Cook/baker $2,712.55
Coordinator I — 21st century $52,123.92
Coordinator I — 21st century $48,975.84
Coordinator I — 21st century $41,506.08
Custodian $42,450.56
Custodian $41,854.38
Custodian $39,724.80
Custodian $39,321.60
Custodian $39,122.98
Custodian $39,110.40
Custodian $37,497.00
Custodian $37,302.81
Custodian $36,499.20
Custodian $27,164.02
Custodian $24,588.20
Custodian $19,756.81
Custodian $18,249.60
Custodian $16,049.00
Custodian $3,538.00
Custodian $436.80
Custodian/Bus driver $40,818.88
Digital resource teacher $64,527.60
Director II $93,767.04
Director of exceptional children $101,968.08
Director of pupil personnel $104,188.56
District attendance secretary $33,030.16
District attendance secretary $9,878.40
District bookkeeper $53,637.18
District bookkeeper $42,835.20
District bookkeeper $15,468.48
Elementary child coordinator $84,654.24
Elementary classroom instructor $69,456.00
Elementary classroom instructor $66,414.00
Elementary classroom instructor $65,401.08
Elementary classroom instructor $65,156.00
Elementary classroom instructor $63,594.00
Elementary classroom instructor $62,724.00
Elementary classroom instructor $61,857.51
Elementary classroom instructor $60,444.24
Elementary classroom instructor $59,889.92
Elementary classroom instructor $59,703.96
Elementary classroom instructor $59,183.04
Elementary classroom instructor $58,496.08
Elementary classroom instructor $57,632.08
Elementary classroom instructor $57,036.00
Elementary classroom instructor $56,490.08
Elementary classroom instructor $56,086.08
Elementary classroom instructor $55,417.92
Elementary classroom instructor $54,725.92
Elementary classroom instructor $54,268.08
Elementary classroom instructor $51,851.12
Elementary classroom instructor $51,825.04
Elementary classroom instructor $49,504.04
Elementary classroom instructor $47,732.20
Elementary classroom instructor $47,360.92
Elementary classroom instructor $44,519.04
Elementary classroom instructor $44,280.96
Elementary classroom instructor $44,166.96
Elementary classroom instructor $43,878.80
Elementary classroom instructor $43,120.96
Elementary classroom instructor $42,300.96
Elementary classroom instructor $41,810.96
Elementary classroom instructor $41,670.96
Elementary classroom instructor $40,735.92
Exceptional child instructor $69,386.05
Exceptional child instructor $67,581.92
Exceptional child instructor $65,912.88
Exceptional child instructor $64,370.96
Exceptional child instructor $64,274.50
Exceptional child instructor $64,210.50
Exceptional child instructor $64,036.08
Exceptional child instructor $64,036.08
Exceptional child instructor $61,881.84
Exceptional child instructor $61,758.12
Exceptional child instructor $61,677.84
Exceptional child instructor $61,546.08
Exceptional child instructor $60,813.12
Exceptional child instructor $59,405.04
Exceptional child instructor $59,382.00
Exceptional child instructor $58,517.13
Exceptional child instructor $58,017.00
Exceptional child instructor $57,036.00
Exceptional child instructor $56,878.08
Exceptional child instructor $55,840.08
Exceptional child instructor $55,296.03
Exceptional child instructor $55,261.92
Exceptional child instructor $54,613.50
Exceptional child instructor $52,935.00
Exceptional child instructor $48,826.00
Exceptional child instructor $46,080.48
Exceptional child instructor $44,406.54
Exceptional child instructor $44,406.54
Exceptional child instructor $44,209.04
Exceptional child instructor $39,936.96
Executive assistant to the superintendent $54,577.92
Finance officer $41,078.48
Food service director $36,794.18
Food service director $1,858.08
food service manager I $31,269.25
Food service manager I $29,260.77
Food service manager I $29,084.60
Food service manager I $28,833.20
Food service manager I $27,033.21
Food service manager I $26,753.12
Food service secretary $33,262.62
FRYSC coordinator I $67,210.50
FRYSC coordinator I $48,691.20
FRYSC coordinator I $47,672.60
FRYSC coordinator I $45,100.80
Gifter and talented instructor $64,645.92
Guidance counselor $83,412.16
Guidance counselor $71,947.08
Guidance counselor $60,416.00
High school assistant band director $4,250.00
High school assistant band director $2,500.00
High school band visual instructor $2,250.00
High school band visual instructor $1,000.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school band visual instructor $500.00
High school classroom instructor $70,608.48
High school classroom instructor $69,988.72
High school classroom instructor $67,695.12
High school classroom instructor $66,235.92
High school classroom instructor $64,600.00
High school classroom instructor $63,313.92
High school classroom instructor $62,970.00
High school classroom instructor $62,712.84
High school classroom instructor $61,939.92
High school classroom instructor $61,939.92
High school classroom instructor $61,939.92
High school classroom instructor $61,837.92
High school classroom instructor $61,290.00
High school classroom instructor $61,262.00
High school classroom instructor $60,875.09
High school classroom instructor $60,592.08
High school classroom instructor $60,296.96
High school classroom instructor $60,222.00
High school classroom instructor $60,115.50
High school classroom instructor $59,281.20
High school classroom instructor $58,269.12
High school classroom instructor $58,153.92
High school classroom instructor $57,099.12
High school classroom instructor $55,398.00
High school classroom instructor $55,288.08
High school classroom instructor $54,174.96
High school classroom instructor $52,361.73
High school classroom instructor $52,281.36
High school classroom instructor $52,181.04
High school classroom instructor $52,144.08
High school classroom instructor $51,643.92
High school classroom instructor $46,981.59
High school classroom instructor $45,861.00
High school classroom instructor $45,593.35
High school classroom instructor $43,635.84
High school classroom instructor $42,450.92
High school classroom instructor $42,120.96
High school classroom instructor $41,670.96
High school classroom instructor $41,061.95
High school classroom instructor $40,787.04
High school classroom instructor $34,703.10
High school classroom instructor $22,212.96
High school classroom instructor $18,651.06
Homeless advocate $6,225.50
Homebound teacher $53,300.94
Hs alternative school teacher $62,545.44
HVAC technician $66,011.66
HVAC technician $58,786.00
In school suspension instructor $27,056.00
Instructional assistant I $24,644.88
Instructional assistant I $22,469.78
Instructional assistant I $21,789.84
Instructional assistant I $21,585.80
Instructional assistant I $20,175.84
Instructional assistant I $20,028.60
Instructional assistant I $19,790.68
Instructional assistant I $19,778.64
Instructional assistant I $19,778.64
Instructional assistant I $19,638.53
Instructional assistant I $19,573.68
Instructional assistant I $19,163.76
Instructional assistant I $19,160.15
Instructional assistant I $19,130.10
Instructional assistant I $19,095.69
Instructional assistant I $18,692.52
Instructional assistant I $18,606.36
Instructional assistant I $18,499.93
Instructional assistant I $18,371.27
Instructional assistant I $18,339.69
Instructional assistant I $18,248.56
Instructional assistant I $18,179.64
Instructional assistant I $18,051.36
Instructional assistant I $17,964.22
Instructional assistant I $17,874.69
Instructional assistant I $17,791.68
Instructional assistant I $17,666.40
Instructional assistant I $17,345.76
Instructional assistant I $17,217.60
Instructional assistant I $16,843.87
Instructional assistant I $16,742.64
Instructional assistant I $16,550.64
Instructional assistant I $16,140.72
Instructional assistant I $16,140.72
Instructional assistant I $13,870.71
Instructional assistant I $12,232.77
Instructional assistant I $11,339.90
Instructional assistant I $10,872.27
Instructional assistant I $8,758.04
Instructional assistant I $8,258.75
Instructional assistant I $6,737.50
Instructional assistant I $5,665.00
Instructional assistant I $5,468.43
Instructional assistant I $5,232.96
Instructional assistant I $3,761.07
Instructional assistant I $3,540.00
Instructional assistant I $3,284.75
Instructional assistant I $3,272.50
Instructional assistant I $2,302.50
Instructional assistant I $2,295.00
Instructional assistant I $2,180.00
Instructional assistant I $1,146.60
Instructional assistant I $615.00
Instructional assistant I $140.00
Instructional assistant I $130.00
Instructional assistant I $120.00
Instructional assistant I $80.00
Instructor I $52,422.96
Kindergarten instructor $65,405.05
Kindergarten instructor $61,510.08
Kindergarten instructor $56,846.14
Kindergarten instructor $55,697.12
Kindergarten instructor $50,839.04
Kindergarten instructor $47,743.04
Kindergarten instructor $40,481.96
Lead vehicle mechanic $57,615.60
Lunchroom monitor $12,084.94
Lunchroom monitor $3,916.54
Lunchroom monitor $2,649.85
Lunchroom monitor $2,568.75
Maintenance technician III $49,389.62
Maintenance worker I $49,526.13
Maintenance worker I $1,848.00
Media librarian $74,324.88
Media librarian $70,266.00
Media librarian $68,387.52
Media librarian $63,281.92
Media librarian $58,782.88
Media technician $58,521.84
Middle school classroom instructor $83,457.27
Middle school classroom instructor $64,839.84
Middle school classroom instructor $63,567.12
Middle school classroom instructor $63,516.96
Middle school classroom instructor $63,414.00
Middle school classroom instructor $63,414.00
Middle school classroom instructor $63,331.92
Middle school classroom instructor $62,562.72
Middle school classroom instructor $62,539.00
Middle school classroom instructor $60,777.50
Middle school classroom instructor $60,668.21
Middle school classroom instructor $60,642.08
Middle school classroom instructor $59,787.12
Middle school classroom instructor $59,319.92
Middle school classroom instructor $58,480.08
Middle school classroom instructor $57,878.16
Middle school classroom instructor $57,721.92
Middle school classroom instructor $57,022.08
Middle school classroom instructor $55,087.92
Middle school classroom instructor $54,163.20
Middle school classroom instructor $54,144.05
Middle school classroom instructor $49,585.92
Middle school classroom instructor $49,047.08
Middle school classroom instructor $46,585.54
Middle school classroom instructor $42,591.01
Middle school classroom instructor $41,310.92
Middle school classroom instructor $39,936.96
Middle school classroom instructor $34,703.04
Middle school classroom instructor $32,981.60
Middle school classroom instructor $26,533.57
Middle school secretary I $28,320.00
Migrant advocate $16,188.00
Para professional $2,825.00
Para professional $1,977.05
Percussion instructor $1,000.00
Personnel director $62,187.12
Physical/occupational therapist $66,217.92
Preschool classroom instructor $57,300.08
Preschool classroom instructor $56,919.12
Preschool classroom instructor $54,048.08
Preschool classroom instructor $40,735.92
Preschool instructional assistant $18,307.38
Preschool instructional assistant $18,294.64
Preschool instructional assistant $17,417.40
Preschool instructional assistant $16,345.68
Primary classroom instructor $65,339.04
Primary classroom instructor $65,339.04
Primary classroom instructor $62,659.92
Primary classroom instructor $62,659.92
Primary classroom instructor $62,286.00
Primary classroom instructor $62,286.00
Primary classroom instructor $61,361.92
Primary classroom instructor $60,950.88
Primary classroom instructor $60,676.96
Primary classroom instructor $60,192.52
Primary classroom instructor $59,444.12
Primary classroom instructor $59,236.08
Primary classroom instructor $58,722.00
Primary classroom instructor $58,056.00
Primary classroom instructor $57,787.92
Primary classroom instructor $55,839.00
Primary classroom instructor $55,709.92
Primary classroom instructor $54,111.12
Primary classroom instructor $52,643.90
Primary classroom instructor $51,429.92
Primary classroom instructor $45,761.16
Primary classroom instructor $41,550.96
Primary classroom instructor $40,735.92
Primary classroom instructor $40,596.96
Registered nurse $48,891.12
Registered nurse $46,792.08
Registered nurse $46,120.38
Saddle club coordinator I $46,506.00
School bookkeeper $42,811.00
School bookkeeper $32,392.08
School grounds monitor $77,182.08
School nurse $41,286.39
School nurse $39,997.44
School nurse $38,940.56
School nurse + extra duties $66,439.76
School principal — Area Tech Center $92,778.24
School principal — Eastside elementary $89,617.44
School principal — High School $106,227.36
School principal — Middle school $100,502.16
School principal — Northside elementary $94,039.20
School principal — Southside elementary $88,748.40
School principal — Westside elementary $96,274.32
School psychologist $67,015.92
School psychologist $58,036.32
School psychologist $52,592.00
School secretary — elementary $30,241.20
School secretary — elementary $29,864.92
School secretary — elementary $29,449.16
School secretary — elementary $27,337.02
School secretary — elementary $26,416.08
School secretary — elementary $25,969.04
School secretary — elementary $13,591.92
School secretary — high school $34,154.16
School secretary — high school $32,804.04
School secretary — middle school $25,615.92
School social worker 56.086.08
School social worker $75,499.04
School social worker $59,748.92
School vice principal — high school $93,147.84
School vice principal — high school $89,809.92
School vice principal — middle school $85,551.36
Secretary I $12,960.00
Secretary I $12,195.12
Social worker $44,940.00
Speech language pathologist $67,678.38
Speech therapist $70,638.48
Speech therapist $67,824.72
Speech therapist $67,040.40
Student assistance coordinator $64,947.93
Student worker $6,171.20
Student worker $4,654.40
Student worker $4,292.00
Student worker $4,284.75
Student worker $2,832.99
Student worker $2,597.36
Student worker $2,165.99
Student worker $1,899.50
Student worker $1,899.50
Student worker $1,789.00
Student worker $1,566.00
Student worker $1,363.00
Student worker $1,312.30
Student worker $1,218.00
Student worker $877.25
Student worker $840.00
Student worker $812.00
Student worker $685.16
Student worker $456.75
Student worker $146.82
Student worker $130.50
Student worker $68.88
Student worker $65.25
Student worker $56.19
Student worker $45.31
Student worker $36.25
Substitute bus driver $11,632.17
Substitute bus driver $11,459.76
Substitute bus driver $9,763.21
Substitute bus driver $8,008.49
Substitute bus driver $4,864.32
Substitute bus driver $4,437.85
Substitute bus driver $4,268.90
Substitute bus driver $2,622.00
Substitute bus driver $520.40
Substitute bus driver $35.70
Substitute bus driver/monitor $14,453.11
Substitute bus driver/monitor $1,820.00
Substitute bus driver/monitor $190.18
Substitute bus monitor $1,184.00
Substitute bus monitor $17.64
Substitute driver $178.50
Substitute instructional aid $12,159.00
Substitute instructional aid $1,110.00
Substitute school nurse $1,824.10
Substitute teacher $32,326.23
Substitute teacher $19,280.76
Substitute teacher $16,306.88
Substitute teacher $14,182.32
Substitute teacher $13,782.75
Substitute teacher $13,540.92
Substitute teacher $12,062.94
Substitute teacher $11,200.00
Substitute teacher $9,300.00
Substitute teacher $8,415.00
Substitute teacher $8,220.00
Substitute teacher $8,075.00
Substitute teacher $7,850.00
Substitute teacher $7,695.00
Substitute teacher $7,400.00
Substitute teacher $7,100.00
Substitute teacher $6,125.00
Substitute teacher $6,000.00
Substitute teacher $5,307.50
Substitute teacher $5,150.00
Substitute teacher $4,950.00
Substitute teacher $4,140.00
Substitute teacher $4,122.50
Substitute teacher $4,122.50
Substitute teacher $4,005.00
Substitute teacher $3,780.00
Substitute teacher $3,450.00
Substitute teacher $3,350.00
Substitute teacher $3,187.80
Substitute teacher $2,902.50
Substitute teacher $2,850.00
Substitute teacher $2,655.00
Substitute teacher $2,640.00
Substitute teacher $2,610.00
Substitute teacher $2,580.00
Substitute teacher $2,160.00
Substitute teacher $1,980.00
Substitute teacher $1,800.00
Substitute teacher $1,665.00
Substitute teacher $1,665.00
Substitute teacher $1,500.00
Substitute teacher $1,260.00
Substitute teacher $1,260.00
Substitute teacher $1,080.00
Substitute teacher $1,020.00
Substitute teacher $1,000.00
Substitute teacher $990.00
Substitute teacher $945.00
Substitute teacher $900.00
Substitute teacher $855.00
Substitute teacher $810.00
Substitute teacher $765.00
Substitute teacher $550.00
Substitute teacher $520.00
Substitute teacher $450.00
Substitute teacher $360.00
Substitute teacher $315.00
Substitute teacher $262.50
Substitute teacher $200.00
Substitute teacher $200.00
Substitute teacher $180.00
Substitute teacher $180.00
Substitute teacher $170.00
Substitute teacher $120.00
Substitute teacher $90.00
Substitute teacher $90.00
Substitute teacher $90.00
Substitute teacher $67.50
Substitute teacher $45.00
Substitute teacher $45.00
Summer maintenance worker I $6,136.20
Summer secretary $562.50
Superintendent $190,000.08
Supervisor of instruction $105,462.24
Tech support specialist $42,163.20
Tech support specialist $41,737.66
Transportation director $92,015.04
Vehicle mechanic I $41,466.46
