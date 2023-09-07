The following is a list of gross wages for employees of Harrison County Schools for the fiscal year 2022-2023 obtained through two open records requests. The first, submitted on Aug. 23, and responded to on Aug. 30. The second, submitted on Aug. 30, and responded to on Aug. 31.

The first report obtained by the Democrat listed the name and wages earned for each employee for fiscal year 23. The wage report for the school district is an open record, and therefore can be requested by anyone.

