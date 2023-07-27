The Harrison County Republican Party held its annual picnic at Flat Run Veterans Park on July 22, featuring state and local candidates who are on the Republican ticket.
The event allowed a space for the community to gather, learn about upcoming elections and enjoy food with a side of fresh air.
Mark Metcalf, who will run on the Republican ticket in the upcoming Nov. 7, 2023 election for Kentucky treasurer, made a guest appearance. He encouraged everyone to vote, endorsed gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron and thanked Republicans for their continued support.
“We have, today, 64,116 more registered Republicans in Kentucky than Democrats,” Metcalf said. “We can do this. We can win this election. If we win at the top, we’re going to win really big on the down ballot offices.”
The picnic also saw turn out from local candidates for elections.
Rachel Northcutt has worked for the court system for 24 years. She was appointed to fill the remaining term after the previous county circuit court clerk retired. Northcutt said she seeks to win her election next year.
To run for circuit clerk, candidates must pass a test. Northcutt said last year, no one took the test to be eligible to run against her. She is still waiting to see if she will run unopposed in her election.
“I will know probably the first week of December if anybody takes the test to run against me next year,” Northcutt said. “So, fingers crossed and prayers that no one does.”
Laura Norcross, also an incumbent candidate, will run in an upcoming special election to represent school board district one.
Mary Beth Slade will run in the upcoming election to fill the Harrison County Coroner position, currently filled by Joey Nelson after the resignation of Thomas Ware earlier this year.
“I want to thank the Republican party for supporting me. I have 40 years of experience in healthcare,” Slade said. “I’m not really sure why there is a party with the coroner, because it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, we’re all gonna die.”
