beam

Alex Beam is shown with members of the scholarship committee. Front row from left, Steve Moses (Mt. Hope), Alex Beam. Back row from left, Patricia Walker (Ebenezer United Methodist Church), Barb Argo (Elmarch Methodist Church), Marilyn Wash (St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church), and Chuck Tanner (First Methodist Church).

The Harrison County Methodist Scholarship Committee has awarded Alex Beam a $1,000 scholarship that he will use to help cover the costs to attend a second year at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

Beam began his college career in 2022 with a major in business. In February of 2023, Beam attended the Asbury University Revival and gave his heart and life to Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. Soon after that, Beam changed his major to Christian Ministries.

