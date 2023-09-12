A Harrison County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.
According to Trooper David Jones, of Kentucky State Police Dry Ridge Post 6, Harrison County dispatch received a call at 12:11 a.m. that a male subject had fallen from a moving vehicle near Northside Drive. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was first on the scene. Dispatch later notified KSP of the accident at 1:21 a.m. KSP now has the lead on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.