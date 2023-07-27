Children, parents, grandparents and supporters of all kinds packed the Harrison County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 20, to watch as children from Harrison County competed in a variety of pageants during the children’s expo.
Judges crowned Little Miss Harrison County, Little Mister Harrison County, Little Prince Harrison County, Little Princess Harrison County, Tiny Prince Harrison County and Tiny Princess Harrison County throughout the night.
Judges also awarded some “speciality” reconditions, such as cutest smile and best attire.
During the competition, contestants stood on stage and answered questions asked by host Samantha Furnish.
Many contestants took the time to tell the audience they “love people.”
Judges awarded the following prizes:
LITTLE MISS (5 — 8 years old)
Little Miss Harrison County: Maliea Baker
First runner-up: Paisley Perkins
Second runner-up Jazzy Warren
Best dressed: Isabella Davidson
LITTLE MISTER (3 — 5 years old)
Little Mister Harrison County: Hank Kearns
First runner-up: Lincoln Conley
Second runner-up Levi Price
Best dressed: Hank Kearns
Best smile: Lincoln Conley
LITTLE PRINCESS (4 — 5 years old)
Little Princess Harrison County: Stella Morales
First runner-up: Neeley Warles
Second runner-up: Oaklynn Ollinger
Best dressed: Saylor Watts
Best smile: Raylee Beagle
LITTLE PRINCE (4 — 5 years old)
Little Prince Harrison County: Weston Linville
First runner-up: Wesson Carter
Best dressed: Wesson Carter
Best smile: Weston Linville
TINY PRINCESS (3 — 4 years old)
Tiny Princess Harrison County: Isla Brunker
First runner-up: Layla Dailey
Second runner-up: Mila Hicks
Best smile (tie): Amelia March and Kendall Curtis
TINY PRINCE (3 — 4 years old)
Tiny Prince Harrison County: Stetson Sumpter
First runner-up: Lawson Morris
Second runner-up: Dawson Price
Best dressed: Stetson Sumpter
