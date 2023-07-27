Children, parents, grandparents and supporters of all kinds packed the Harrison County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 20, to watch as children from Harrison County competed in a variety of pageants during the children’s expo.

Judges crowned Little Miss Harrison County, Little Mister Harrison County, Little Prince Harrison County, Little Princess Harrison County, Tiny Prince Harrison County and Tiny Princess Harrison County throughout the night.

