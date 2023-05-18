Swinging for the fences has been put into reality for Flat Run Veterans Park.
The Harrison County Community Fund donated $9,000 for the fences at the Flat Run Veterans Park Softball Complex.
Cynthiana Mayor James Smith was there for the ceremony to accept the check on behalf of the softball complex.
Smith says “Great things happen when people come together.
“The softball project started as a volunteer project by the (E.D. Bullard Company) last fall.”
When the Harrison County Community Fund heard about the project, they reached out, wanting to contribute and be involved with the project as it developed.
Harrison County Community Fund Advisory Board member Mark Trachsel said that, “Harrison County Community Fund is investing in the future of Harrison County,” and that the, “fund is able to continue to support projects in the future of the community.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to help all these girls play locally instead of having to travel out of our community to play,” said Harrison County Community Fund Advisory Board member Dr. Brett Hines.
Mayor Smith also said that, “This is a huge step toward having two playable fields for the kids of our community and we’re thankful to the HC Community Fund for their contribution,” when talking about the donation of the fences around the two fields.
The softball complex at Flat Run Veterans Park is still under construction and is set to be opened in phases, with two fields set to be complete this year.
