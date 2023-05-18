The Kentucky State Police arrested Grant County resident John Hodges, 50, on Monday, May 15, after responding to a call from Hodges’ neighbors reporting “shots fired.”
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 3:48 a.m. Monday morning. After arriving at the scene, the Sheriff’s office asked KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge for assistance with a male suspect who refused to come out of his residence, according to a press release from KSP sent out Tuesday morning.
“It wasn’t necessarily a barricade, he just wouldn’t come out of the house,” KSP Post 6 public affairs officer David Jones said.
Hodges’ wife was also in the residence at the time and exited the house without being harmed. For safety, Hodges neighbors were also evacuated, according to Jones.
Responding officers talked to Hodges via multiple phone calls while trying to get him to exit the residence, on Corinth Road.
Over 11 hours after neighbors placed the initial shots fired call, Hodges agreed to exit his home and was taken into custody without incident at 2:56 p.m. The press release said Dry Ridge EMS also responded to the scene.
“(Hodges) was transported to St. Elizabeth in Grant County for an existing injury to his leg. It was not caused by police,” Jones said.
Hodges has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening. According to the press release, after being released from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County, Hodges will be taken to the Grant County Detention Center.
