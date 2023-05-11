Seven cases were presented to the Harrison County Grand Jury on Tuesday, May 2, and seven indictments were returned.
Antonio Enriquez Cortes (A/K/A: Antonio Cortes) (A/K/A: Antonio Enriquez Cortes Enriquez) was indicted on charges of 1st degree strangulation, 1st degree wanton endangerment, 4th degree domestic violece (with minor injury), and 2nd degree wanton endangerment.
Edward Lee Hunt was indicted on charges of 1st degree bail jumping and 2nd degree persistent felony offender.
Jerrick Austin Johnson was indicted on charges of 1st degree rape with domestic violence; 1st degree sexual abuse; 4th degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) and 2nd degree persistent felony offender.
Robert Stanley Lenz (A/K/A: Robby Lenz) was indicted on charges of 1st degree wanton endangerment; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin-fentanyl); possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree persistent felony offender.
Susan Renee Martin was indicted for 1st degree bail jumping and 1st degree persistent felony offender.
Richard Lee Vanderen was indicted on charges of 1st degree wanton endangerment (two counts); 1st degree fleeing or evading police; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; resisting arrest; 2nd degree disorderly conduct; menacing (two counts); possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and contempt of court.
Michael Willoughby was indicted on charges of 3rd degree burglary; 1st degree criminal mischief (two counts); 3rd degree criminal mischief (three counts); prescription controlled substance not in its original container and 1st degree persistent felony offender.
