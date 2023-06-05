The man charged with murdering Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Scott County court on Tuesday, June 6. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Fayette County.
In Scott County, Steven Sheangshang is charged with the murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading police and theft by unlawful taking.
In Fayette County, Sheangshang is charged with burglary, assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fraudulent use of a credit card.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Sheangshang will next appear in front of both the Fayette County and Scott County grand juries. The dates for the hearings have not yet been set.
