Former Harrison County High School teachers Steve and Chandra Emerson have endured every parent’s worst nightmare.
On July 5, of this year, Steve and Chandra’s lives changed forever. Their son, Maxwell, was murdered at The Catholic University of America, in Washington D.C.
Chandra was with Maxwell, as he was attending a conference at the National Archives, but she stayed behind as he walked to the conference.
Chandra had just retired after 30 years of teaching and was accompanying her son, the oldest of a set of twins, by a few minutes.
“When Chandra was teaching, she applied for and was awarded several different types of grants, just like the one Maxwell was awarded,” Steve said. “Max was going on another trip to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam and was so looking forward to sharing his experiences with his students. I was going to go with him on that trip.”
However, when Maxwell, 25, awoke on July 5, he began the walk from their hotel to the National Archives. Along the way, he was stopped by a young man who was panhandling for money.
That panhandler turned out to be the murderer of Maxwell, allegedly a man named Jaime Maceo, 22, a man with a long list of criminal charges.
“Max sent a text to Chandra telling her that he was being robbed at gunpoint,” Steve recalled. “The next thing we know is Maxwell got shot.”
According to police reports, Maxwell was seen walking alone until about 7:30 a.m., when he was approached by Maceo. At that point, Maxwell can be seen reaching for his wallet to give the man some money.
After that first encounter, the relationship between the two apparently shifted into a hold-up.
“It was frustrating for us, because the police at first thought that Max and this guy were friends, which they were not,” Steve said.
By almost 8 a.m., the encounter between the two became physical.
“There were surveillance cameras all along the way, so the police were able to piece together what happened,” Steve said. “Finally, Max sat on a bench and wasn’t going to go any further with this guy.”
At that point, Maxwell’s high school and college wrestling experience kicked in.
“Max took this guy to the ground, but was shot in the stomach,” Steve said. “It was all caught on these surveillance cameras.”
Steve said he was still in LaGrange when all this happened. When he first heard from Chandra about the text she received from Maxwell, he immediately booked a flight to DC, but before the plane took off, he found out that his son had succumbed to the gunshot wound.
When Steve and Chandra started their teaching careers at HCHS in 1988, they did not know each other.
“She was from Oldham County and I was from Ohio,” Steve recalled. “Mike Reitz and I were standing just outside the gym at the beginning of the school year and he told me, ‘There goes the future Mrs. Steve Emerson,’ when Chandra walked by us. I don’t know how he knew, but he did.”
All three of their children were born in Lexington, while they were still teachers at HCHS.
Maxwell and twin brother, Brady, both wrestled at Oldham County High School and went on to fine collegiate careers at the University of the Cumberlands.
According to Steve, Maxwell was devoted 100% to whatever he was involved in.
“Max didn’t have a real steady girlfriend, simply because he didn’t have time to devote to one,” his dad said. “He devoted himself to becoming the best teacher and coach he could be. He was a man of faith and read his bible daily. He was just a devoted person in every aspect of life.”
It was Max’s faith, and that of his parents that have sustained the family through this tragic time.
“We are most worried right now about Brady,” Steve said of Max’s twin brother. “They did everything together throughout their lives. They lived together as kids, roomed together in college and were living together in LaGrange.”
Steve said the outpouring of love and prayers from both LaGrange and Cynthiana has been life-altering for he and Chandra and his two surviving children.
“You know the outpouring of love and support from Cynthiana and all of our old friends and former students there, has been humbling,” he said. “We can’t thank the good people back there enough for your love and support.”
