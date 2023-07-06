It was an abbreviated meeting for the Harrison County Fiscal Court on June 27.
The court talked about the change in direction of the Parks and Recreation Department and how well things have gone since Rick Chasteen has taken over as the director of the department.
“There are over 400 children participating in spring sports,” said magistrate Charlie Garnett, who is the fiscal court representative that chairs the Parks and Recreation Committee. “I would say what is going on at the parks is really ultra-successful.”
Chasteen took the position as the local recreation department director, on an interim basis, after previous director Barry Zumwalt was let go.
In a related matter, before the meeting, County Judge Executive Jason Marshall said that six people have either interviewed for the position of recreation director, including Chasteen.
“Rick has done an outstanding job of getting the department back up and running, where we want it to be,” Marshall said. “I’m leaning toward hiring him for the next two years, and hiring an assistant that he can train to take over for him after those two years.”
In other fiscal court action
The court accepted the bid for road salt, as submitted by Compass Minerals. That price was locked in at $119 per ton. Other bids that exceeded Compass Mineral’s bid were Cargill, Inc. at $120, IBG Magic of Ken
- tuckiana, LLC at $125.75 and Morton Salt, Inc. at $126.33.
- As a matter of record, the court was informed by Marshall that the Harrison County Fire Protection District had presented its 2023-24 budget to his office.
That budget anticipates revenues of $545,000, with $520,000 of that total coming from all categories of taxing.
With a $310,000 carryover from the previous fiscal year, that gives the district an operating budget of $855,000 for 2023-24.
Expenditures include capital outlay of $431,000, operations expenses of $270,500, personnel expenses of $122,500 and administrative and reserves expenses of $31,000.
- The Road Department is resuming laying asphalt again, as well as continuing to mow along the county roadways.
Judge Marshall reminded people to post “no spray” signs along their county property lines, if they don’t want on-going roadside spraying to affect their property.
Magistrate Stan Lemons reported that
- the Shropshire Animal Shelter is currently full of both cats and dogs.
Judge Marshall said the outdoor dog “runs” are going very well. He says that dogs now have the opportunity to get daily exercise through using those “runs.”
“We’ve made some really good improvements at the shelter and the new manager, Tiffany Mitchell is coming along really well,” he said. “She is doing a good job for us. It is a little more demanding than what she thought, but everything is going really well.”
