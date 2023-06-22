Harrison County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with the appraisal of a tobacco warehouse on Highway 27, after hearing citizen input on the possible purchase.
Judge Executive Jason Marshall said the court will use this building to fix current storage issues, for indoor recreation and rent it for community use.
If approved, the 7.62 acre purchase will cost $1.6 million. Magistrate Dwayne Florence said if the property is purchased at this value, the cost per square foot would average to $14, much lower than the average which he cited at $200 per square foot.
Marshall originally asked for a motion to agree to the outlined purchase terms, but assistant county attorney Brian Canupp advised the group to first have the building appraised.
“To have our i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Peace and harmony. Milk and Honey,” he said.
The court also voted to start the process of closing Honeysuckle Lane. Marshall said the land owner has property on both sides of the street. Signs will be posted close to the road for 14 days notifying the county of the discontinued service, according to Canupp.
“It’s similar to the process they use in circuit court when they foreclose a certain property,” Canupp said.
The court voted to appoint William “Bill” Brogli to the fire board. Harrison County Road Supervisor James McCarty told the court the appointed member will fill a vacancy left by Gary Sapp, who is looking to retire soon.
The fire board is made up of seven people. The fiscal court appoints three members, two are appointed by the general public and the remaining two seats are filled by the firemen, according to McCarty.
“We had to try to find two people that would fill in that owned property in the fire district,” McCarty said. “I think Bill Brogli (came) to us first and showed interest and then Switzer come and showed interest. Personally, I don’t know much about either one of them, but it’s a pretty simple board. They just manage the money of the fire department to make sure it’s spent right.”
The court decided between Brogli and James Paul Switzer, ultimately voting for Brogli. His three year term will end June 30, 2026.
The court voted to participate in a housing study to determine if there is a housing crisis in Harrison County. The study will cost $2,500.
Michael Sosbe, who attended the meeting to ask questions about the aforementioned warehouse purchase, told the court he did not see a reason for another study to determine if there is a housing issue.
“I don’t think we need to spend anymore money to see that we’ve got a housing shortage. Everybody sitting up there knows we have a housing shortage,” he said. “We need to determine how we’re going to change that.”
Marshall said the main purpose of the analysis would fall in determining how much space could be used to transform into housing areas in Harrison County.
The court also discussed the following matters at Tuesday’s meeting:
Open bids for the lease of a lot at 203 W Pike Street — awarded to Michael Sosbe.
Renew janitorial contract with Sandra Cash for one year effective July 1, 2023 — June 30, 2023.
Appointed Shara Hoskins to the Cynthiana Harrison County Public Library Board of Trustees.
Appointed Lincoln Clifford to the Harrison County Board of Tax Appeals
Hired Miracle Switzer as a part time Parks and Recreation concession worker at $10 an hour.
Hired Keene Price as a part time Parks and Recreation grounds maintenance worker at $10 an hour.
Hired Travis Strausbaugh as a part time Parks and Recreation grounds maintenance worker at $10 an hour.
Matter of record — David Sumpter transferred to part time grounds maintenance.
Matter of record — Tom Ware submitted all Harrison County Coroner case files from 1999 — present to the county clerk
Matter of record — Charles Neace transferred to part time assistant community service coordinator.
Matter of record — Michael “Joey” Nelson was appointed coroner until the general election.
Matter of record — TaShawn Fryman and Jesus Iles resigned as part time Parks and Recreation grounds maintenance workers.
