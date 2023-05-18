The Harrison County Fiscal Court took action on several items at its May 9 regular meeting, held in the Community Room at the courthouse.
First, H.D. Batson, chairperson of the Recreation Department Committee, informed the court of plans the Recreation Department has of applying for a grant that will defray, by half, of the cost of constructing four ball fields at Flat Run Veterans Park.
Batson said the grant is being applied for jointly by both the City of Cynthiana and by the Harrison County Fiscal Court.
The total budgeted cost of those four ballfields will be $500,000, with two of those fields already under construction. The grant was applied for through the Department for Local Government, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965.
Earlier, it was announced that the Recreation Department Committee, which oversees the entire Recreation Department, has created sub-committees that will oversee specific sports. There will be a subcommittee for baseball and softball leagues; a subcommittee for soccer leagues and a subcommittee for basketball leagues.
In other court action:
- The court approved the advertisement of bids for a 20-year lease on county-owned property located adjacent to the old county jail, located on Pike Street.
- As a matter of record,
- the court was informed that the no-longer-used State Barn, located on Connersville Pike, has been deeded over to the county and will be converted to the new home of the County Road Department.
- As a matter of record, the court was informed of the transfer of Tom Hearn from manager of the Shropshire Animal Shelter to the Parks and Recreation Department, effective May 8, 2023.
- The cou
- rt approved the hiring of three people as part-time concession workers at River Road Park. They all will be paid $10 per hour. Those who were approved for hiring were Roger "Alex" Love, Makayla Pierce and Katie Palmer.
- The court declared as surplus a 2000 Dodge van that was used by the Shropshire Animal Shelter, a 2002 Case loader that was used by the Road Department and seven bleachers and two scoreboards used by the Recreation Department.
Including those items mentioned above, the Surplus Auction, scheduled for May 19, 2023, at the County Road Barn, will include a 1997 Caterpillar grader (reserve price of $70,000), a 1997 Athey dirt loader (reserve price of $7,000), a 2002 Case 621D loader (reserve price of $50,000), a 1970 Davey air compressor, a 1970 12-foot snow plow, a 2001 Freightliner dump truck, a 2002 Dodge 2500, a 2004 GMC TC7EO42, a 2004 Ford F350, a 2005 Ford F-350, a 2004 Ford F-250 extended cab, a 2000 Dodge van, a 2007 Ford F-150, a 1995 Ford F-15, a Worldlawn zero turn mower, seven aluminum bleachers, two scoreboards, a 1985 Ford box van and a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.
- It was announced by the Road Committee that arm mowing along county roads is ongoing. It was also announced that the paver has broken down and is in the process of being repaired.
It was also announced that roadside spraying along county roadways will be beginning soon. Those who do not want their property sprayed, must put up signs that state “No Spraying.”
The Personnel Committee is in the process of reviewing applications for the Animal Shelter Manager position, as well as the Recreation Department Director and Assistant Director positions.
