The Harrison County Fiscal Court adopted its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, at the court’s regular meeting on Tuesday night, May 9.
The balanced budget shows receipts and expenditures both at $15,715,227.
The General Fund budget includes line items totaling $6,087,584.
Those items include:
- general governance totaling $2,059,983.
- protection to persons and property totaling $426,060.
- general health and sanitation totaling $623,108.
- social services totaling $121,415.
- recreation and culture totaling $72,087.
- airport totaling $10,000.
- bus services totaling $17,000
- other transportation facilities and services totaling $5,000.
- leases totaling $87,100.
- capital projects totaling $200,000.
- general services totaling $225,050.
- contingent appropriations totaling $1,054,281
- fringe benefits (employer’s share) totaling $1,186,500.
The Road Fund appropriations for the coming fiscal year totals $3,536,023.
Of that total, $2,788,573 is set aside for actual road work. Capital projects includes expenditures of $250,000, contingent appropriations will total $25,000 and fringe benefits (employer’s share) will total $472,450.
The Jail Fund will have $1,057,450 in appropriations. Of that total, $1,007,100 will be spent on housing prisoners at regional jails, $3,000 is set aside for contingent appropriations and $47,350 is earmarked for fringe benefits (employer’s share.)
Federal Grants that the county will spend totals $143,316.
Parks and Recreation will be budgeted $697,620.
The fiscal court will provide $793,800 for the Enhanced 911 Fund.
A total of $51,618 is set aside for the Clerk Storage Fee Fund.
The Shropshire Animal Shelter Fund will be set at $74,750.
Finally, The American Rescue Plan Act Fund, monies appropriated by the federal government as a part of the pandemic, totals $3,177,200. Those funds must be appropriated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must actually be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The fiscal court has already designated a little more than $2.5 million of those funds for county-wide broadband services.
