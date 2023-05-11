The first edition of the Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series will be held on Friday night, May 12, in downtown Cynthiana.
Bek and the Starlight Revue, hailing from the mountains of eastern Kentucky, will be the featured performers that night.
The group, from Pikeville, specializes in rock-n-roll with a splash of reverb. They cover many well-known tunes, along with some of their original work.
The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the regular SCS venue, located on Court Street, in front of the Justice Center.
Several different food and drink vendors will also be on hand, beginning at 6 p.m. Those vendors will be located on Joe B. Hall Court and on Pike Street, just west of the intersection with Main Street.
As usual, there will be a Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Cynthiana Bike Fest. Several games, as well as face-painting will be available for all kids in attendance.
The entire evening is sponsored by Field and Main Bank.
Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as no seats will be provided.
