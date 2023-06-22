No fireworks are allowed to be set off in Cynthiana city limits with exceptions for “times that warrant” them, according to City Commissioner Isaac Dailey. These times include Juneteenth, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

Cynthiana City Commission passed a “Fireworks Enforcement Code” earlier this year adding regulations and stipulations to the use of fireworks in city limits. Dailey said these regulations come after citizen complaints of triggered veterans and bothered dogs.

