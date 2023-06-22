No fireworks are allowed to be set off in Cynthiana city limits with exceptions for “times that warrant” them, according to City Commissioner Isaac Dailey. These times include Juneteenth, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.
Cynthiana City Commission passed a “Fireworks Enforcement Code” earlier this year adding regulations and stipulations to the use of fireworks in city limits. Dailey said these regulations come after citizen complaints of triggered veterans and bothered dogs.
“The simplest way to put the ordinance is that if it goes up or it blows up, it’s not allowed in city limits,” he said.
Times defined as when fireworks are warranted are as follows:
The weekend before July 4The weekend after July 4The weekend between the previously listedJuneteenthNew Year’s Eve.
If citizens want to set off fireworks outside of these allotted exceptions, a permit must be obtained from the city clerk 10 days prior to the proposed use of fireworks. Dailey said these provisions are not meant to impose on celebrations, but rather to bring comfort to Cynthiana citizens who may be adversely affected by the use of fireworks.
“We passed this ordinance, not to limit somebody, but out of respect for citizens in this community that don’t want to be triggered by random fireworks at random times throughout the year,” Dailey said.
