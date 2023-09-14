The Harrison County Farmers Market will host its annual Harvest Festival, this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Flat Run Veterans Park.
According to Arie Mars, Harrison County Farmers Market Manager, this year’s Harvest Festival will have something for just about everyone.
The festival is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will run until it closes at 3 p.m.
First and foremost, all farmers market vendors will be on hand to sell what’s left of their fall harvest items.
Besides the farmers, there will also be over 25 vendors on hand with a wide variety of their products on display, and for sale.
Through the course of the day, there will be four different cooking demonstrations provided by Stacey Stephens, the Harrison County Extension Office’s assistant for the Nutrition Education Program.
At 9:30 a.m., she will make carrot cake smoothies, followed by a farmer’s market squash saute at 10:30 a.m. Then at noon, Ms. Stephens will make red potato salad. At 1:30 p.m., she will make tomato basil salad.
She will also give away a brand new fall bakeware set at the festival.
For the early attendees, there will be a specialty coffee truck on-site with a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks available for purchase. The proprietors of the Wine House will also be on hand to provide their spirits.
For those who attend the event on an empty stomach, a food truck will be on hand to satisfy those hunger pangs. Atlantic Coast BBQ will be at the festival serving a variety of BBQ and sides.
Children will also be entertained as a bouncy house or two will be on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.