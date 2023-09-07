If you want to eat a good meal and support the Cynthiana Main Street Program, you’d better get your tickets really soon, as the annual Farm To Table Dinner will be held on Friday night, Sept. 8.
Tickets will be $50 per person and will entitle the diner to partake in a succulent Kentucky Proud meal from Falmouth chef, Martha Lynn.
“I know that Martha’s meal will be honey-themed,” said Cynthiana Main Street director Stephanie Burden. “She has a certified Kentucky Proud Kitchen, so you know the food will be outstanding.”
Burden said the annual Farm To Table Dinner is the biggest fund-raiser for the Cynthiana Main Street Program and has been going on since its inception in 2016.
“We missed two years due to the pandemic, so this will be our 6th Farm To Table Dinner,” Burden said.
She said that each diner will be served a chicken and a beef entree, along with several different Kentucky Proud side items and desserts.
Burden said that a total of 100 seats will be available at the outdoor venue that will be located on Court Street, between the Courthouse and the Justice Center.
“As of Tuesday, we have 10 slots still available, but I don’t know how long those will last,” she said.
The meal will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will also include entertainment from Cynthiana native Jeff Blackburn, now a resident of Georgetown. He is a singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Besides the meal and the entertainment, there will also be several items that will be part of a silent auction on the evening of the event, as well as a couple of confirmed guests.
“We’re really excited about Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles coming to Cynthiana for this event,” Burden said. “Since this is a Kentucky Proud event, I think that’s a big reason why he is coming.”
Joining Quarles will be U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, who now represents all of Harrison County in the U.S. Congress.
“We’re also very excited to have Congressman Massie join us for this year’s event,” Burden said.
