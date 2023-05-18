Familiar faces join CPD

The Cynthiana City Commission, at its regular bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday night, agreed to the hiring of several city employees, including two former local law enforcement officers.
Eddie Quinn, who most recently lost a bid for re-election as the Pendleton County Sheriff, has returned to the Cynthiana Police Department. He will be hired as a full-time officer.
Lance Hutchison also returns to law enforcement. The former Harrison County Deputy Sheriff also will join the CPD, but as a part-time officer.
Hutchison’s hourly pay was increased by $1.50 per hour for being former military and for a continuing education incentive.
The commission also increased the pay for two other law enforcement officers.
Officer Brandon Puckett received a 50 cent per hour increase as a part of the police department’s Education Incentive Pay Play.
Newly-hired Assistant Chief Robert Peak was awarded a $3 per hour pay increase for the same Education Incentive Pay Plan. His increase was due to having achieved a bachelor’s degree.
Representatives from Girl Scout Troop 776 addressed the commission about a project they would like to see completed. Scout Josie Tucker told the commission that Troop 776 would like to see sidewalks added along the west side of Oddville Avenue, from Jerry Adams’ Barber Shop to Flat Run Veterans Park.
Commissioner Isaac Dailey concurred with Ms. Tucker’s request.
“I’ve walked a lot in the downtown area and I agree that we need a sidewalk in that particular area,” he said. “The only way to walk to the park is by either walking in the grass or on the roadway.”
Mayor James Smith asked if the Troop would be willing to volunteer their labor to help in constructing the proposed sidewalk.
Ms. Tucker said the Troop would do what it was able to do, to see the project through to completion.
The commission also offered employment to three full-time fire-fighters, providing they successfully complete all pre-employment requirements.
The commission also hired Megan Muth as a full-time Water Treatment Plant operator trainee after she successfully completes all pre-employment requirements.
The commission appointed Mike Aldridge to a four-year term on the Housing Authority Board.
Mike Sosbe’s $10,000 bid was the winning bid for property at 102 Short Street.
The commission also awarded electric franchise bids for the residents and businesses of Cynthiana to Kentucky Utililites and Blue Grass Energy for a period of 10 years. Both electric providers will pay 3% of their revenues to the City of Cynthiana.
Mayor Smith said electric rates for customers will not increase above their current levels.
“This is simply another 10-year agreement,” he said. “The rates for Cynthiana residents won’t increase.”
The City of Cynthiana also agreed to an interlocal agreement with the Harrison County Fiscal Court to join forces with what will now be called the Cynthiana-Harrison County Tourism Commission. The tourism commission will be overseen by a seven-member board of directors.
Finally, the commission approved adding signs at the US 27 entrances to Harrison County honoring 2022 Mrs. United States pageant winner Katie Himes Keeley. She currently lives in California but is a native of Cynthiana.
One half hour prior to the meeting, the city commission had a reception for retiring Cynthiana Democrat editor Becky Barnes.
Barnes will be retiring after 47 years of service at the local newspaper, on June 9.
Mayor Smith read a proclamation announcing June 8 as Becky Barnes Day, in Cynthiana.
