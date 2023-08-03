The 2023 edition of the Harrison County 4-H Fair wrapped up on Saturday night, July 29, with the annual Youth Rodeo, held at the Center Ring at the Fairgrounds.
Several hundred people were in attendance as children of all ages participated in the rodeo.
There was Mutton Busting for the really young cowboys and cowgirls, Calf Riding for those a bit older and Steer Riding for the oldest competitors.
There was also steer roping, barrel racing and non-stop entertainment from the event emcee and ‘Austin’, the in-ring ‘clown’ that kept the banter going.
