The Harrison County Fair crowned a new reigning queen at the Miss Harrison County Pageant on Saturday, July 15.
Jamie Lynn Timmons will represent Harrison County at the Kentucky State Fair pageant in 2024. She competed against 14 other contestants in this weekends pageant to win the title of Miss Harrison County Fair.
Last year, Timmons won the title of Miss Harrison County.
This year, judges awarded Sara Schreiber the Miss Harrison County title.
Last year’s Miss Harrison County Fair, Haven Wolfe, went on the win the 2023 Kentucky County Fair Pageant. She is the first ever state winner from Harrison County.
She attended the Miss Harrison County Pageant this weekend to crown the new local royalty.
“Thank you to the Harrison County Fair for such an amazing year and for trusting me to represent your beautiful home,” Wolfe said. “I was fortunate enough to be crowned Miss Harrison County (Fair) in July of last year, and I have loved every opportunity to represent Harrison County ever since.”
Contestants in the Miss Harrison County Fair Pageant participated in an interview, swimsuit and evening gown competition. Judges recognized those who excelled in each category.
Miss Harrison County Fair — Jamie Lynn Timmons
Miss Harrison County — Sara Schreiber
1st Runner Up — Madison Sullivan
2nd Runner Up — Chelsey Lathrem
Best Interview — Aynslee Ellis
Best Swimsuit: Sara Schreiber
Best Evening: Jamie Lynn Timmons
Miss Congeniality: Mikkayla Rhodes
