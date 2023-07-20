The Harrison County Fair crowned a new reigning queen at the Miss Harrison County Pageant on Saturday, July 15.

Jamie Lynn Timmons will represent Harrison County at the Kentucky State Fair pageant in 2024. She competed against 14 other contestants in this weekends pageant to win the title of Miss Harrison County Fair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.