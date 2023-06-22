Fabulous Fourth on July 1 at FRVP

The Fabulous Fourth is right around the corner and will be held once again at Flat Run Veterans Park, this year on Saturday, July 1.
The Cynthiana Rotary Club will head up the festivities surrounding the celebration of our country’s birthday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
lkendall@cynthianademocrat.com
The Fabulous Fourth is right around the corner and will be held once again at Flat Run Veterans Park, this year on Saturday, July 1.
The Cynthiana Rotary Club will head up the festivities surrounding the celebration of our country’s birthday.
“The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a charge of $5 per carload,” said Mike Fisher, president of the Rotary Club. “Almost all the money we collect will be funneled right back into our community.”
The night will culminate with fireworks that are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m.
The Caldwell Family, doing business as Rivenoak Fireworks LLC, will once again be charged with the responsibility of purchasing and shooting the fireworks. County Judge Executive Jason Marshall said the total cost of those fireworks will be a little more than $11,000 and that cost will be split between the Harrison County Fiscal Court and the City of Cynthiana.
Fisher said the Rotary Club will provide food and drinks for purchase, including all the standard outdoor fare.
“We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, a variety of desserts and drinks and sno-cones, cotton candy and popcorn,” he said.
He said that piped-in music will begin over the loudspeakers at 7 p.m., with live music immediately following the 8 p.m. flag ceremony.
Boogie G and the Titanics will perform on the main stage, beginning right after the flag ceremony.
Besides the playground that is located at the park, there will also be several inflatables on-site for children to play on.
“We will also have a few other vendors at the park that night,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.