The Lexington Veteran’s Administration Recreation Director (Community Living Center) Shirley Wise Willis posted on Facebook, “A big thank you to Brian Kinney and Cynthiana Elks Lodge#438 for purchasing most of the ingredients needed for our non-alcoholic Mint Juleps and for our miniature derby pies. Shout out to Brian for making the little stands to put our horses on for our racetrack. Our Veterans at Lexington VAMC -CLC (cottages)had the best time at our Derby Party rolling dice and racing the horses down the track while enjoying a mint julep and derby pie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.