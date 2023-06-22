On Wednesday, June 14, I had the opportunity to present an update to a group of community leaders at the Cynthiana/Harrison County EDA Manufacturers Forum. My team and I focused on three specific areas the school district is working on, which are necessary to support the workforce for our local community and larger region. The presentation included information on the construction of the new high school and tech center, career programs and pathways available to all students in Harrison County and our latest initiative just underway that will help all students to develop personal leadership skills so they may be better equipped for life.

While preparing for this presentation in the days and weeks preceding, I had an idea that some readers of the Cynthiana Democrat might have interest in school updates from time to time. The Harrison County Public School District and each school regularly communicates news and events on our social media platforms but, for me, there is still something about picking up a newspaper and reading information in print.

