On Wednesday, June 14, I had the opportunity to present an update to a group of community leaders at the Cynthiana/Harrison County EDA Manufacturers Forum. My team and I focused on three specific areas the school district is working on, which are necessary to support the workforce for our local community and larger region. The presentation included information on the construction of the new high school and tech center, career programs and pathways available to all students in Harrison County and our latest initiative just underway that will help all students to develop personal leadership skills so they may be better equipped for life.
While preparing for this presentation in the days and weeks preceding, I had an idea that some readers of the Cynthiana Democrat might have interest in school updates from time to time. The Harrison County Public School District and each school regularly communicates news and events on our social media platforms but, for me, there is still something about picking up a newspaper and reading information in print.
We are blessed to have a local newspaper and we certainly don’t want to lose it. This addition to the paper is going to focus on the first topic mentioned, construction updates for the new high school and tech center.
Thanks to broad support across the community, the school board has been able to bring to fruition work that goes back as far as the early to mid 2000’s. In those years, members at the time envisioned a future when the community would have need of additional land in which to build new schools and other facilities as well as offer a live working farm experience for students in agricultural programs.
Today, I am happy to share that their dream is becoming a reality right before our very eyes. In case you haven’t been on the Hilltop in the last year, you might want to drive through and have a look. Whether traveling from New Lair or Old Lair along Webster Avenue, the first thing you will notice is the new band tower erected in the high school parking lot a couple of years ago. Just past the band tower, your eyes will quickly be attracted to the renovations of Ingles Stadium and the signature stonework from Glen-Gery that will be thematically embedded into future additions and improvements to the Hilltop.
As you turn onto Education Drive across from the old Hilltop Grill, now Uptown Eats, the entrance and custom signage at Lawson FIeld by local artisan Patrick Ford is meant to commemorate the history of the facility where Cynthiana High School once tossed the old pigskin around.
As you continue on Education Drive, Southside Elementary, once the old junior high, still sits in its same location but it looks much different on both the outside and inside of the facility.
In the summer and early fall of 2020, Southside Elementary, constructed in 1964, underwent a complete renovation from floor to ceiling. This facility is ready for the next phase of service to the students and community of Harrison County.
Safety additions can also be easily noticed as you continue along your journey include a new sidewalk from Southside Elementary to the current Harrison County Middle School. As you pass the middle school and approach the Harrison County Athletic Complex, you will quickly notice the fields opposite the bleachers and to the left where mass earthwork has been occurring since last fall. This is the site of the new Harrison County High School.
The new high school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. This means that last year’s freshman class will be the last to graduate from the current high school and this year’s incoming freshman class will be the first to graduate from the new high school. Incoming 6th graders will be the first class to enter as freshman and complete all four years in Harrison County’s new state of the art high school and graduating in 2030.
As mentioned previously, site development is still underway as utilities are being routed onto the site by contractors. The high school and tech center facilities are in design by the board’s designated architectural firm, Summit A&E. Final designs are expected to be complete this fall.
Trace Creek Construction, a construction management firm, has been brought on to oversee and manage the day to day operations of the project. Bids on the facilities are expected to be let sometime this year with construction beginning on the structure in early 2024. The Harrison County Board of Education working alongside Mayor Smith and the city commission, Judge Marshall and the fiscal court, Representative William Lawrence, Senator Steve West and other state agencies like the KY Department of Education, Division of Facilities and the KY Department of Transportation are committed to providing the students and families served by the Harrison County High School and Area Technology Center with learning spaces designed and aligned to meet the workforce needs of present and future.
Harrison County Public Schools is recognized nationally for its PK-12 engineering curriculum embedded into every student’s learning experience. Our growing pathways expand the opportunities for application of those engineering principles and provide every student who embraces life-long learning with the opportunity for an upwardly mobile career of their choice. Now our students will have the learning spaces in which to grow not only their skills but also their leadership.
There will be more to come in future additions on Harrison County’s Pathways and Leadership Opportunities for all students. You can follow the progress of our construction project and other school initiatives, news and events at www.harrison.kyschools.us
