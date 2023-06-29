Harrison County Schools announced the following personnel actions in an email to the Cynthiana Democrat on Friday, June 16.
New Hire
Casie Bruin — Eastside — MSD Teacher for 2023/2024
Brittany Curry — HCHS- Math Teacher for 2023/2024
Braxton Grubb — Southside — Summer School Instructional Assistant
Wayne Mattox — HCHS — Football Offensive Coordinator for 2023/2024
Theresa Moore — Northside — Pre K Instructional Assistant for 2023/2024
Pavel Romero — HCHS — Spanish Teacher for 2023/2024
Tanner Wells — Southside — 4th grade Teacher for 2023/2024
Shelby Wright — HCHS — Agriculture teacher for 2023/2024
New Hire Substitutes
Ray Graham — Bus Garage — Sub Bus Driver
Shane Harrington — Bus Garage — Sub Bus Driver
Kim Hill — District Wide — Substitute Teacher
Trever Smith — District Wide — Sub Secretary
Kenley Tumey — District Wide — Sub Instructional Assistant
Extended/ Extra Duty
Tiffany Gallagher — Northside — Summer School Coordinator
Donelle Judy — High School — Summer School Coordinator
Kassy Kiskaden — Southside — Summer School Coordinator
Stacey Lemons — Middle School — Summer School Coordinator
Transfer
Maria Bell — District Attendance Clerk to Executive Assistant to Superintendent Martin Roque Cruz — Full time Bus Driver to Sub Bus Driver
Tiffany Gallagher — Teacher at Northside to District Wide Math Coach
Matt DeZee — HCHS — Assistant Archery Coach from volunteer to paid
Leslie Jones — Southside — from 2nd grade to 3rd grade Teacher
Makinlee Kellione — HCHS — Assistant Girls Soccer Coach from paid to volunteer
Melissa Miles — Principal at Eastside to Instructional Coordinator/ Director of Federal Programs
Brooke Moore Southside — transfer from 4th grade to 3rd grade Teacher
Jenny Nichols — Asst High School Principal to Director of Pupil Personnel
Andrea Pope — District Wide Math Coach to Teacher at Westside
Alice Riddle — Sub Bus Monitor to Full Time Bus Monitor
Stephanie Simpson- HCHS — Assistant Track Coach — from volunteer to paid
Travis Simpson — HCHS — Assistant Track Coach — from volunteer to paid
Stephanie Thornton — Southside — transfer from 3rd grade to Kindergarten Teacher
Resignation
Patricia Johnson — Eastside — 4 hr/day Custodian — effective 6/30/2023
Tim Linville — HCHS — Assistant Football Coach — effective 6/30/2023
Abigail Manuel — Eastside — Kindergarten Teacher — effective 6/30/2023
Tommy Mullins HCHS — E-Sports Coach — effective 6/30/2023
Other
Meghan Clem — Eastside — MSD Teacher — RESCIND
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.