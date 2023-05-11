With May here, it is time for school to end and summer to begin. With that in mind, here is a quick guide to the Harrison County School District’s, as well as the St. Edward School’s end-of-school events.
Elementary Schools
Field Days
Eastside — May 15 (May 17 for a rain date) at the school.
Northside — May 17 at the school.
Southside — Pre-K-thru 2nd on May 15; Grades 4-5 on May 17; both at Ingles Stadium.
Westside — May 17, for K-3 at 1 p.m.; May 18, for grades 4-5, at 1 p.m.
Awards Programs
Eastside — Friday, May 19. Pre-K thru 2nd grade at 9 a.m.; 3rd thru 5th grade at 1 p.m.
Northside — Monday, May 22. K thru 2nd at 9 a.m.; 3rd thru 5th at 1:30 p.m.
Southside — Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m., for all students.
Westside — Kindergarten graduation and awards on May 11, at 2 p.m.; Pre-K graduation and awards on May 18, at 6 p.m.; 1st and 2nd grade awards will be conducted in individual classrooms; 3rd and 4th grade awards on May 19, at 9 a.m.; 5th grade promotion and awards on May 18, 1t 9:30 a.m.; Westside Talent Show will be held on May 22, at 9 a.m.
Harrison County Middle School
8th Grade Graduation and Awards Program to be held for the 200 member class, on May 18. The program will be held at the HCHS auditorium and will begin at 6 p.m. Each 8th Grader will be allotted four tickets to be handed out to family members.
6th and 7th grade Awards Program will be held at HCMS on Friday, May 19. The 7th grade Awards Program will begin at 9 a.m. The 6th grade Awards Program will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Harrison County High School
Thursday, May 18 — Senior breakfast and Senior Flashback
Monday, May 22 — Underclassman
Awards at 1 p.m., in the HCHS auditorium. Senior Awards at 6 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium.
Wednesday, May 24 — Baccalaureate at 6 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium
Friday, May 26 — Graduation exercises for thee 2023 Senior Class, to be held at the Harrison County Athletic Complex, beginning at 7 p.m. (Each senior will be given 14 tickets to be given to friends and family. Eight of those will be gold tickets and six will be white. In the event inclement weather forces graduation to be held in the gymnasium, only those with gold tickets will be admitted. White ticket holders will be admitted to the auditorium to view the exercises, on-line.)
Project Graduation will be held for seniors and a guest, beginning at 11 p.m., in the HCHS cafeteria and gymnasium, following graduation on the evening of Friday, May 26.
St. Edward School
Friday, May 12 — St. Edward School Yard Sale Fundraiser, to be held in the paved parking lot at the school. 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23 — Graduation for Pre-K students, at 10 a.m., in the church sanctuary.
Thursday, May 25 — Graduation for K-5 students, at 10 a.m., in the church sanctuary.
