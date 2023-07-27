The Harrison County Board of Education evaluated superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett’s job performance during an executive session at a special meeting on Monday, July 24.
In a statement following the evaluation, the board described the majority of Burchett’s ratings as “exemplary.” Each board member evaluated Burchett separately, and then combined those ratings to create an overall assessment of his performance thus far.
“Dr. Burchett has continued to lead Harrison County Schools in a manner that respects and acknowledges our traditions while inspiring stakeholders to seek more for our students, staff and community,” the statement said. “Dr. Burchett checked all the boxes when we selected him for this position, and he continues to demonstrate leadership that will propel our students and community into success.”
The statement said Burchett’s vision for the future of the district aligns with the boards vision, with an emphasis on becoming the provider, employer and investment of choice for the community.
Along with Burchett’s evaluation, the meeting saw investments made into the continued education of students.
During the meeting, the board approved a request to purchase headphones for all elementary students in the school district.
Richard Harris, the district’s chief information officer, presented information about various models of headphones that will meet the needs of students and teachers using online programs during classroom hours.
“You may recall last year we had discussed the desire for headphones for the children,” Harris said. “You can imagine each child having a computer in the classroom, using interactive educational products that have audio… it would be good for them to have an individual headphone for them to listen.”
Harris called Harrison County Schools a “one-to-one district,” since each child is assigned a chromebook for use throughout the year. The procedure for headphones will be the same, to minimize the spread of germs.
Harris said the district applied for a grant to fund the purchase of these headphones last year, but ultimately did not receive the award. He presented the board with options for headphones ranging from $9 per unit, to $17 per unit.
The board voted to approve the purchase of the model recommended by Harris, averaging about $17 per unit. Harris called the approved purchase the “cadillac” of headphones. Each headphone purchased has replaceable ear pads and cables, features Harris found important to the durability of the products.
With the board’s approval of headphone purchases for all elementary students, Harris recognized the step towards equitable access to resources across schools in the district.
Prior to approval, Burchett pointed out how the purchase of the headphones would allow the opportunity for more individualized instruction.
“This is not replacing the instruction of the instructor and the introduction of that content and that lesson,” Burchett said. “Your high flyers have grasped that concept and they’re moving on. They need to work independently on their own path that is allowing them to excel. There’s a group in the middle getting a little bit more instruction in the lesson of the day, and then there’s also some that are behind schedule maybe and needing some extra interventions.”
Burchett encouraged the board to approve the purchase, to allow for innovation in the classroom and to expand on investments already made by the school.
“This allows the teacher the time to pull (students) to the side and actually work with them in a one on one situation. It’s instrumental in today’s world. Based on the investment we’ve already made in the chrome devices, it’s a very small amount of money to support what they’re trying to do with getting all of our students to proficiency.”
Other agenda items:
- WEDCO presented the district with a $20,000 check as a part of a Mental Health Wellness Grant
- Approval of 4-H environmental camp for elementary schools
Sept. 18-19: Northside and Southside fourth grade
Oct. 16-17: Eastside and Westside fifth grade
4-H agent Shannon Farrell said other classes have expressed interest in attending 4-H camp. The board approved the previously listed classes to attend, and other classes are approved to go if funding becomes available from the 4-H office.
- Approval of high school field trips:
Softball and Baseball will travel to Florida this year. This is an annual trip the baseball team usually makes, but the softball team usually goes to Tennessee. This year, the softball team opted to travel to Florida instead.
ROTC will participate in the Raiders national competition, which is the ROTC obstacle course team.
The board also approved “the usual” FFA field trips.
Approval of SRO contract in conjunction with the city of Cynthiana.
