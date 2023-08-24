Ashley Blake MD

HMH Ashley Blake MD, Wednesday June 7, 2023 in Lexington, Ky.

 Shelly Fryman

Harrison Memorial Hospital (HMH) is excited to announce the newest addition to its medical staff, Ashley Blake, D.O. Dr. Blake has joined Dr. Derek Clarke and Dr. Jennifer Canan in providing full-service obstetrical and gynecologic care to our female patients.

She will specialize in general gynecology care, as well as full-service obstetrical care, from pregnancy diagnosis to delivery and follow-up care.

