The Veterans Administration 5K Committee would like to thank both returning sponsors, the Cynthiana Elks Lodge #438 and the Cynthiana branch of the City National Bank and all their regional banks for donations to the VA5K 2023 race. Pictured (L to R) VA5K Board/Race committee member Brian Kinney, who is also an Elk’s Lodge member, is accepting the check for the VA5K from local Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Steve Anderson. Kinney is also accepting a check from City Bank for the VA5K from Regional Assistant Vice President and Cynthiana branch manager Tara Mccall, customer service representative Jerimiah Burden, personal banker Tricia Cain and financial service represntative Megan Boullard. The VA5K committee would also like to thank its new sponsor Bullard and Arch Consultants. Kinney is accepting a sponsorship check from Todd Brown of Bullard. The race will be held at Lexington VA Healthcare System (Sousley Campus) on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Race Donations help the Fisher House and the Voluntary Service at the VA to provide clothing, personal care products, snacks, etc. to the veterans.
