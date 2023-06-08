Did You Know?
Historical Society presentation on June 22
The Harrison County Historical Society will give a special powerpoint presentation on June 22, at 7 p.m., at the Cynthiana Christian Church, regarding the impact of two “wet-dry” elections held in Harrison County, in 1907.
In an email promoting the presentation, Denny Lipscombe said, “Alcohol fueled so much of the history of Harrison County, from its conception throughout the 1800s. In 1907, it all came to a head with those two elections.”
Much of the presentation will deal with the temperance movement that preceded those elections, in which two local ministers were jailed and a parade with over 1,200 people was held in Cynthiana..
“After the elections, the entire economy of the county was changed,” Lipscombe said. “Distilleries were shut down, saloons closed and employment dropped. Come and take advantage of this opportunity to learn of this rarely discussed topic of our history.”
The Houdini Diesel
Horsepower Show Down
The Houdini Diesel Horsepower Show Down, a truck and tractor pull, will be held on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, located on US 27 a few miles south of Cynthiana. Classes included in this event include Street Diesel Trucks, Light Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks (2.6), Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks (3.0) and Street Semis. Cost for admission is $15 per person (six and under admitted free.)
Summer Fun
on the Hilltop on Saturday
Summer Fun on the Hilltop: A kick off to summer festival will be held Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ingles Stadium.
The event is being hosted by the Harrison County Band Boosters as a fundraiser for the Marching Thorobred Band.
There will be bounce houses, games, vendors, food, a car wash, silent auction and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.