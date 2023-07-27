RETIREMENT RECEPTION FOR JAY SANDERSThe city of Cynthiana will host a retirement reception for retiring Cynthiana Fire Chief Jay Sanders on Friday, July 28, from 3-6 p.m. at The Station at Bianke’s. Everyone is welcome.
LION’S RADIO AUCTION NEXT WEEKThe 66th Annual Cynthiana Lion’s Club Radio Auction will be held every night of the week, July 31 thru. Aug. 4, beginning at 6:30 each evening.
