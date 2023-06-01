The annual Young Eagles Program will resume on Saturday, June 10, at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport, located just outside of town off of New Lair Road.
Young Eagles is an opportunity for children, ages 8-17, to take a free ride in an airplane, piloted by licensed flyers. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
Young Eagles is a part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s program to encourage youth to get involved in different aspects of flying. Typically,
