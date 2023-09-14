Did You Know?
Heartstrings
performances tonight at Aeolian Hall
A Heartstrings Songwriter’s Circle event will be held on Sept. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m.,at the Aeolian Hall, located on the second floor of the historic Rohs Opera House, in downtown Cynthiana. September’s artists will be Jacqueline Uhles Hurst, Scott Whiddon and Ralph Reeseman. The cost to attend is unique, as guests are asked to donate what they want, which is usually about $10, per person. Concessions and a bar are available for those who attend, including a special charcuterie board, for two, that can be pre-ordered when tickets are purchased.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.rohsoperahouse.com, or at the door. The charcuterie board will only be available through pre-purchased tickets.
Harrison County
Road Clean-Up to begin
The semi-annual Harrison County Road Clean-Up will begin the week of Oct. 2, and will be completed no later than Tuesday, Oct. 31. Sign-ups for the road assignments will begin on Sept. 5. A nonprofit group can sign up for a road by calling Harrison County Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Aldridge at 859-588-1780, or stop by his office on the second floor of the Courthouse.
Any nonprofit group can pick up trash along roadways. The group will receive safety gear and trash bags to use for the pick-up. The group will be compensated $300 for a four-mile road assignment.
Sept. 23 promises
to be a busy day in Cynthiana
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 23, as several big events will be held locally on that date.
Ashford Acres Inn will host its Harvest Dinner, that evening; the annual Honey Festival will be held in downtown Cynthiana, along with a Fun Run for runners and walkers of all ages, and The Clayton Arnold Foundation will host a Hero’s Concert Series at Flat Run Veterans Park, along with arts and crafts, food and drink vendors. More information on each of those events will appear in next week’s Cynthiana Democrat.
