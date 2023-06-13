Juneteenth Block Party
The third annual Juneteenth Block Party will be held on Saturday, June 17, from noon-4 p.m. at Rev. Ross Park in Cynthiana, Ky. The party will feature games such as giant cup pong, pay to play bingo, brain games and more. People of all ages are welcome.
