St. Edward School fund-raiser
On Saturday, Sept. 9, Boogie G and the Titanics will return to Cynthiana to play for a fund-raising event for St. Edward School. St. Edward is a Catholic school that serves students pre-school thru the 5th grade.
The event will be held at the City Hall Gymnasium and will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. Cost for the event is $50 per person. A meal will be catered by Martha Kelly Lynn and will be farm-to-table.
The evening’s menu will consist of pork tenderloin with apple chutney, chicken breast in white wine sauce, tossed salad, scalloped potatoes, roasted vegetables, corn pudding, rolls and desserts. The meal is included in the $50 cost of attending the event.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact St. Edward School at 859-234-3830.
A raffle will also be held the evening of the event with bottles of Kentucky whiskey as the grand prizes. Raffle tickets are $10 each, with a fifth of Pappy Van Winkle 12 year as the top prize. The second place prize will be a bottle of Blanton’s and the third place prize will be a bottle of Eagle Rare. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Linda Mattmiller at 859-588-2577.
Harrison County Road Clean-Up to begin
The semi-annual Harrison County Road Clean-Up will begin the week of Oct. 2, 2023 and will be completed no later than Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Sign-ups for the road assignments will begin on Sept. 5, 2023. A non-profit group can sign up for a road by calling Harrison County Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Aldridge at 859-588-1780, or stop by his office on the second floor of the Courthouse.
Any non-profit group can pick up trash along roadways. The group will receive safety gear and trash bags to use for the pick-up. The group will be compensated $300 for a four-mile road assignment.
Library to host Alzheimer’s Association program on Sept. 7
Thursday, September 7th at 11 a.m., the Cynthiana Public Library will host a special program titled, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. This is a special Alzheimer’s Association program presented by The University of Kentucky Family and Consumer Sciences Extension. This one hour program will cover the following topics: Typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association Resources. Registration is required for this program, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Sept. 23 promises to be a busy day in Cynthiana
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 23, as several big events will be held locally on that date.
Ashford Acres Inn will host its Harvest Dinner, that evening; the annual Honey Festival will be held in downtown Cynthiana, along with a Fun Run for runners and walkers of all ages, and The Clayton Arnold Foundation will host a Hero’s Concert Series at Flat Run Veterans Park, along with arts and crafts, food and drink vendors. More information on each of those events will appear in next week’s Cynthiana Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.